Luke Bryan Shares Title Track From New Album 'Born Here Live Here Die Here'

Luke Bryan's an easy enough target for scornful fans craving a more traditional sound, especially at a time when party anthem "Knockin' Boots" gets constant airplay. Yet Bryan's tales of small-town living and back roads love affairs sometimes get told through more mature lyrics, as heard on "Born Here Live Here Die Here," the title track off his upcoming seventh studio album.

The song describes the typical hometown tropes Bryan lived in Leesburg, Georgia, but this time around, he explains it in terms he might've learned from his grandfather: Except Grandpa never led into a guitar solo with a hearty "Yeah!"

There's an added tenderness to the Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson and Jake Mitchell co-write that made it a fitting song to debut on Valentine's Day 2020.

The new album Born Here Live Here Die Here arrives April 24. It follows up 2017's What Makes You Country. Check out the track list below, and start wondering how swiftly a song called "Build Me a Daddy" will move us all to tears.

Bryan's Proud to Be Right Here Tour begins in May and features supporting acts Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Caylee Hammack.

Born Here Live Here Die Here Track List

"Knockin' Boots" (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)

"What She Wants Tonight" (Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)

"Born Here Live Here Die Here" (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)

"One Margarita" (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

"Too Drunk to Drive" (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)

"Build Me a Daddy" (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)

"Little Less Broken" (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)

"For a Boat" (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)

"Where Are We Goin'" (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)

"Down to One" (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)

