Carrie Underwood's 4-Year-Old Son Thinks His Mom's Job is to 'Wash the Laundry'

Country music superstar and former American Idol winner Carrie Underwood's 4-year-old son Isaiah Michael Fisher shared quite the scoop about his mom, who's apparently great at washing clothes and gets to celebrate birthdays at an accelerated clip.

Underwood posted Isaiah's "All About My Mom" worksheet on social media, and it shows that the first child of Underwood and retired hockey player Mike Fisher thinks his mother's job, aside from touring and recording, is simply to "wash the laundry." She must be good at her side gig, because Isaiah lists folding laundry as his mother's special talent.

What's even funnier is that age estimate. Isaiah guesses his 36-year-old mom must be 70. At least he didn't use dog years.

To be fair to Isaiah, his mom probably does eat salads, watch TV (Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift-related programming on Netflix is our guess) and longs for more opportunities to ride horses.

The Cry Pretty hit-maker and Fisher' second son Jacob Bryan Fisher turned 1 back in January.

Underwood's whole family tagged along for her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which led to such social media moments as the time Isaiah helped with soundcheck.

"One of my favorite things about the #CryPrettyTour360 is having my family out on the road with me," Underwood wrote in an Instagram post. "I just hope I'm making my boys proud of their mama. #blessed #boymom."

Read More: Watch Carrie Underwood Perform 'Cry Pretty' at The Grand Ole Opry

If all that makes you want to know more about the Underwood-Fisher family dynamic, never fear: Underwood shares plenty of equally sweet stories on social media.

"This morning I asked Isaiah who his Valentine is, fully expecting that he would enthusiastically say, "You are, Mommy!," she Tweeted on Valentine's Day. "Instead, he said "Maddie." Yes, (Maddie Marlow of Maddie & Tae) is, apparently, his Valentine. #HappyValentinesDay people!"

Now Watch: Carrie Underwood Songs Every Fan Knows By Heart