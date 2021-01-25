Blake Shelton Calls Morgan Wallen's Mullet 'Pretty Weak'

During an interview with Knoxville, Tennessee radio station 100.3 The Wolf, Blake Shelton fielded a playful question about how Morgan Wallen's mullet measures up to Shelton's pandemic hairdo.

"It's pretty weak," Shelton responded. "His mullet is kind of like a bob haircut, you know. I want to see it get down to about the middle of his back like me and Tracy Lawrence, and there was a bunch of us, Toby Keith even had some kind of a weird mullet back then, I want to see length on that thing."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKFHCm3AG-X/?utm_source=ig_embed

Between his public interactions with former The Voice judge Adam Levine, fellow country music hitmaker Luke Bryan and even his bride-to-be Gwen Stefani, Shelton dishes out (and receives) a lot of teasing. That's why Shelton comes across as the type where if he's not picking on you, you're not a potential friend.

Besides, Shelton admitted in an earlier interview on The Bobby Bones Show that he's jealous of how well Wallen pulls off his Music Row business in the front, tailgate party in the back look.

"Yeah, well, here's how I feel about it because I'm a little jealous. Uh, and that's being honest," Shelton said (as quoted by Music Mayhem Magazine). "I am a little jealous that I don't have the mullet. But, here's what I've found is you know, you look at like, Morgan Wallen. He's a good looking guy. And, he's in shape."

Read More: Darius Rucker Invites Nashville Stars Lady A to Join the Grand Ole Opry

Beyond his usual attention for NBC's The Voice, Shelton's been in the headlines for criticisms on social media of his new single "Minimum Wage." Wallen, a member of The Voice's Team Usher and Team Adam Lavine as a 20-year-old unknown, currently dominates the Billboard charts and country radio with new release Dangerous: The Double Album.