Blake Shelton & Jim Ranger Sing 'Streets of Bakersfield' on 'The Voice' Finale

Jim Ranger was one of the contestants to beat on NBC's The Voice season 19. The Arkansas native who is currently based in Bakersfield, California, developed quite a fan base over the course of the season as he consistently impressed his coach Blake Shelton. The finale had contestants represented from all teams including Team John Legend and Team Kelly Clarkson, but it ultimately came down to Teams Blake and Gwen. Though Gwen Stefani's 15-year-old Carter Rubin ultimately came out on top, Ranger went out with a bang coming in second place.

For one of his performances in the two-part finale, Ranger sang a duet with Blake Shelton to Dwight Yoakam & Buck Owens' "Streets of Bakersfield," an ode to his current hometown. Ranger held his own performing with his legendary coach, really bringing the old classic to life.

He followed that with an incredible original song called "Last" which was so good, it literally sounds like it's currently played on country radio. We have a feeling that it's going to become a regular first dance song at weddings in the new year as the romantic ballad about making a relationship last really gives you all the feels.

Ranger first earned his spot on Team Blake with his rendition of Keith Urban's "Blue Ain't Your Color." He impressed in the battle rounds with Kane Brown's "Good As You" and annihilated the knockouts with Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind." Even during the live performances his covers of Harry Nilsson's "Without You" and Joe Cocker's "With a Little Help From My Friends" really showed off his skills as a vocalist.

It's no surprise that Ranger grew up to have an incredible voice because he was raised around music. As a small child, he traveled with his parents in an RV as they sang and preached at churches and festivals around the country. Now, Ranger is a campus pastor at his father's church but wanted to prove to his kids that it's never too late to follow your dreams which is why he came on The Voice to pursue his love of secular music. Considering he was in the top 2 finalists of the entire competition, I think his wife and kids should certainly be extremely proud.