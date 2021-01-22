Lady A Invited to Join the Grand Ole Opry by Darius Rucker

Lady A got a huge surprise while taping a segment for upcoming NBC special Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music. The two-hour special, hosted by Blake Shelton and Brad Paisley and airing on Valentine's Day, honors "the iconic Nashville show and the incredible country stars that call it home."

While introducing his longtime friends from Lady A (Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley), Opry member Darius Rucker weaved in a surprise invite to join the Grand Ole Opry.

"What can you say about three friends of yours who together have become one of the biggest groups in country music history? Well, how about this?" Rucker said. "This trio are multi-platinum superstars, seven-time Grammy Award winners and seven-time CMA Award winners too. And I feel so honored to stand here in the Opry House and hope they accept the invitation I am thrilled to be offering them tonight. So, what do you say, Lady A? Would you like to become members of the Opry?"

Of course, the veteran trio said yes.

"This is the best surprise we could ever ask for," said Scott, the daughter of fellow country singer Linda Davis. "I've been coming here since I was a little girl, so to say we are honored is an understatement. We are so truly grateful to officially be a part of this amazing family."

The country artists formerly known as Lady Antebellum made their Opry debut on Nov. 2, 2007.

Read More: Looking Back on Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Incredible Marriage

The Opry stage never stopped hosting country talents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, lengthening its string of consecutive live Saturday night broadcasts to over 4,900. Since last March, the show's hosted stars on the level of Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley and Luke Combs.