Garth Brooks Hugged Every Former President in Attendance After Biden Inauguration Performance

Garth Brooks delivered a stirring a cappella rendition of "Amazing Grace" during the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Jan. 20. But if you caught a few giggles in the audience after the country legend's performance, it was because Brooks was caught hurrying off the stage and up the steps later than expected. But there was a very sweet, very Garth reason for the delay. Blame it all on his roots.

Following his performance, Brooks made sure to shake hands and hug President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as well as all former presidents and first ladies in attendance.

The "Friends in Low Places" singer became a one man hugging machine, greeting former Vice President Pence, Brack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. Finally, Brooks spotted George W. Bush and Laura Bush in the audience and hurried over to hug them before hurrying off stage, causing audience members to chuckle.

Brooks announced he'd be performing at the inauguration on Monday, Jan. 18, stating that the appearance was not a political statement.

"This is a great day in our household. This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity," Brooks announced on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Brooks made another call for unity during his inauguration performance.

"I'm going to ask you to sing this last verse with me," Brooks said. "Not just the people here, but the people at home, at work as one. United."

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez also performed during the inauguration.

Brooks isn't the only country artist taking part in Inauguration Day. Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard will perform during a primetime inauguration TV special.

