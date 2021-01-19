Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard + Hayley Hubbard: Inside Their 'Meant to Be' Love Story

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley's relationship was the real-life inspiration behind the band's hit song with Bebe Rexa, "Meant To Be." The couple has been going strong since 2013, but their relationship almost never happened.

On Hayley's blog, The Vogue Trip, she explains that though she was living in Nashville, she almost moved back to California because she was unhappy at her job. A certain country music friend of hers convinced her to consider that decision though.

"When I quit my job at Merrill Lynch and was about to move back to California, a friend of mine told me to pray about the move and that he didn't think I should leave. So, I did. I asked God to make it clear. As I was signing my Cali lease the next day, my boss came up to me and said he would double my salary if I would stay. I looked up and almost laughed in his face. I had gotten my clarity. One month later that same friend, who is now my fiancé, gave me my last first kiss. Boy am I glad I stayed."

It seems like that whole experience was worth it because it led her to Hubbard. The following year, Hubbard took Hayley out on a helicopter ride and popped the question. on July 1, 2015, the anniversary of their first kiss, the happy couple said "I do" in Sun Valley, Idaho. Hubbard's bandmate Brian Kelley served as best man with other country stars onsite as groomsmen -- Thomas Rhett, Canaan Smith, and Charles Kelley of Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum).

"There's something about being able to call Hayley my wife and say that it's official!" Hubbard told People. "Marriage is forever and we're just so happy to share our love forever."

Hayley added that their golden retriever Harley served as the ring bearer at the star-studded event.

"He did a great job," says Hayley Hubbard. "He wanted to say hi to everybody. Zig-zagging through the aisle, trying to see everybody. He was sweet."

As a wife, Hayley regularly joined her hubby (along with Brian Kelley's wife) on the road when Florida Georgia Line was on tour.

"Married life is better than ever," Hubbard told People. "Like [Kelley] said, we're loving it and wouldn't have it any other way. We're just learning every day how to be better husbands and better men, but hopefully that will never stop for us, but it's great. We love it."

In 2017, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Olivia Rose Hubbard. Baby boy Luca Reed followed in August 2019. But surprise, they aren't done yet! Hayley Hubbard shared on Instagram that her son Luca isn't the baby anymore and a third child is on the way.

On a recent trip to Africa with Brian and his wife Brittney Kelley, Hayley, and her husband shared a creative gender reveal with their baby girl. A blue scarf around the neck of one of the elephant babies showed that the Hubbard baby is going to be a little brother, Atlas Roy, who was born in September 2020, right in the middle of the COVID pandemic. At least the family of five got to give their newest member undivided attention!

As evidenced by their social media accounts, the Florida Georgia Line singer and his growing family couldn't be cuter. Though Hayley hasn't maintained her blog since 2017, you can still reference parts of the site dedicated to travel, fashion, beauty, and more.

Hubbard had quite a year in 2020. He announced that he tested positive for coronavirus but was asymptomatic prior to the CMA Awards. He announced the bad news last year on Instagram but said he was keeping himself busy as a songwriter in quarantine on his tour bus.

"Some of y'all guessed it," Hubbard wrote on according to Rolling Stone. "Got the Rona. Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful."

But it seems like he has a lot going on in 2021. He will be performing a duet at President-elect Joe Biden alongside other incredible performers like Garth Brooks, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga.

This article was originally published in 2020.

