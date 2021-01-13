Tim McGraw + Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's 'Undivided' Pleads For Empathy

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard swaps verses and harmonizes with Tim McGraw on "Undivided," a new song suited to a time when people are driven apart from each other by political and social differences.

Hubbard wrote the song with Chris Loocke. Musically, it resembles both the earlier McGraw songs Hubbard likely heard at an impressionable age and the smooth, rap and pop-inspired beats and hooks that make Hubbard's main gig so polarizing. It's as if the okay-to-like sounds of the '90s and the more modern approaches to country music that keep some people up at night puzzle-piece together when they're, um... "Undivided."

Hubbard and McGraw's lyrical plea for empathy arrives at a time when every day's main headlines make it feel like we're all living through what'll be one of the more horrifying chapters in 21st century history.

"I think it's time to come together / You and I can make a change / Maybe we can make a difference / Make the world a better place," the chorus goes. "Look around and love somebody / We've been hateful long enough / Let the good Lord reunite us / Til this country that we love's undivided."

"Music gives us hope and brings us together in a way nothing else can. This doesn't mean we don't have work to do. Quite the opposite," McGraw said in a statement. "I loved the positivity of this song and that it called me to check myself and to remember that love is bigger. It's why I knew this song had to be my next single with Tyler as soon as he sent it to me."

Don't mistake the song's positivity with an attitude of completely forgiving and forgetting what happened at the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6. McGraw's spoke out against politically-fueled violence, and past rumors of a Florida Georgia Line split taught us that Hubbard does not necessarily agree with fellow FGL member Brian Kelley and his wife Brittney's social media posts questioning COVID-19 tour restrictions and lending credence to conspiracy theories.

Hubbard and McGraw share production credits with Corey Crowder and Byron Gallimore. The song will appear this spring on a deluxe version of McGraw's 2020 album Here on Earth.