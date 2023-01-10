Who Plays Tonya Walsh on 'Big Sky'? Jamie-Lynn Sigler Trades Her Mob Ties for Montana’s Cartel

All is seemingly never well in the fictional version of Helena, where private investigator Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and ex-cop Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) navigate the never-ending mysteries of the Montana wilderness. While many Big Sky characters have come and gone, some brutally perishing at the hands of psychopaths who haunt the wild landscape, Tonya Walsh (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) has been a constant presence -- and thorn in the side -- of the two female leads.

It takes a lot of gritty self-preservation to survive the deadly threats of Big Sky, and Tonya is the kind of woman who knows how to play the dangerous game. When fans first met her back in season 2, she was a mild and unassuming local diner waitress whose boyfriend had gone missing. But as the mystery of his disappearance unraveled, Tonya made a life-altering choice, and her true colors began to show.

Season 3 (titled Deadly Trails) revealed that she traded waiting tables for selling houses and is now an agent with her own firm. As polished and in control as she appears, Tonya is still very much a wild card with strong ties to the corrupt characters who have caused Jenny and Cassie so much grief in the past. Playing her is no easy feat, but veteran actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler has always proved to be up for a challenge.

Who Is Jamie-Lynn Sigler?

The New York native discovered her passion for acting well before she hit double-digits. Sigler was only 7 years old when she started appearing in off-Broadway shows in the New York regional theater scene. A natural in the spotlight, she's starred in more than two dozen theatrical productions, such as The Sound of Music, Annie, The Wiz, Gypsy and The Wizard of Oz.

Advertisement

Sigler began to land roles on-screen in her late teens, starting with the role of Young Angie in the film A Brooklyn State of Mind. Soon after that, she was cast in the role that would skyrocket her to fame: Meadow Soprano on The Sopranos.

The award-winning series ran for six seasons, and Sigler earned praise for her portrayal of Tony Soprano's (James Gandolfini) daughter. She's spoken numerous times about how much the show -- and her late fictional father -- meant to her.

"It was such an isolated experience here in Manhattan, it wasn't Hollywood," Sigler said in an interview with CBS. "It was before social media and the paparazzi. I'm so lucky that that was the way I grew up in the business.

"Sopranos is such a personal thing. I can appreciate and understand now after all this time what the value of the show is to people. It was more about the people and the connections and that safe home. I went through so much in the 10 years we shot it. James was the most shockingly humble and almost insecure talent. He was the biggest presence, you could just feel him. He was the gentlest, kindest, and most respectful."

Advertisement

In between filming her iconic role and finishing up high school, Sigler took on a few movie roles and went back to her theatrical roots. Her most notable on-stage roles to date are that of Cinderella in Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's Cinderella and Belle in Disney's Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast.

Post-Soprano Life

After The Sopranos wrapped in 2007, Sigler branched out and began to explore other genres outside the Italian American mob. She's appeared in 27 movies, guest-starred on hit comedies such as How I Met Your Mother and Ugly Betty, and had recurring roles on shows including Guys With Kids and Entourage.

But her work isn't limited to acting. Sigler briefly toyed with a music career in 2001, releasing a pop album titled Here to Heaven. What was supposed to be a major boost to her career, however, didn't quite pan out. The album performed poorly, and Sigler soon shifted her focus back to acting. In later interviews, she admitted to being embarrassed by the project.

"There was no creative process at all," she said. "It was a very packaged thing, and people were wanting to capitalize on The Sopranos. I take responsibility -- I was part of it -- but I hated every moment of it. I was faking it the whole time."

Advertisement

Her other endeavors have thankfully been more successful. In 2002, she co-authored an autobiography titled Wise Girl: What I've Learned About Life, Love, and Loss, in which she revealed she had been battling with an eating disorder "that resulted in a 30-pound weight loss in seven months." She's since become an advocate for mental health, chronicling her experiences in an effort to raise awareness and give hope to those struggling with similar issues.

Sigler also co-hosted the podcast Pajama Pants from 2019 to 2022 with her fellow Sopranos co-star Robert Iler and YouTube comedian Kassem G, in which they discussed "a whole lot of nothing but everything at the same time ... in pajama pants."

Living With MS

In 2016, Sigler revealed she had been living with multiple sclerosis since she was 20 years old. The diagnosis came after she became paralyzed from the waist down for five days while filming Campfire Stories in 2000. She was misdiagnosed with Lyme disease until another incident two years later led her to get tested for MS.

While she remained tight-lipped about her disease for many years, she's since become an advocate and spokesperson for MS, using her public platform to raise awareness and support the cause.

Advertisement

"So many of you here ask me about my MS daily," she recently posted on her Instagram account. "The truth is, it's really f**king hard most days. The mental gymnastics I go through on the daily can really suck ... Some days you have to just stop and be like...This is me. This is my reality. I have to accept it. ACCEPTANCE. My greatest battle this lifetime. I'm trying so hard. And I won't give up."

What Is Jamie-Lynn Sigler Doing Now?

These days, Sigler is finding strength in her struggles and encouraging others to do the same. She's often seen advocating for MS awareness on social media, sharing her journey with fans and offering words of comfort.

Most recently, she landed the recurring role of Tonya Walsh in the ABC drama Big Sky, which follows two private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. The show's third season wraps with its finale airing Wednesday, Jan. 18. Viewers can watch Sigler in the finale or catch up on the entire series on Hulu, Prime Video or Apple TV.

Related Videos