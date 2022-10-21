Who's Who in Montana: A 'Big Sky' Season 3 Character Guide

Big Sky is back on ABC with their latest season, Deadly Trails. The thriller series set in Helena, Montana, has many of the same familiar faces from season 2 with some exciting new additions whose characters are full of mystery. Here's a character guide to everyone you'll expect to see throughout Big Sky season 3.

Jensen Ackles - Beau Arlen

Texas native Jensen Ackles is starring as the new sheriff in town, Beau Arlen. He was introduced at the end of season 2, and now he's partnered up with Jenny Hoyt to catch any bad guys threatening their Montana town. Ackles is best recognizable for starring in the WB/CW drama Supernatural for 15 years.

Katheryn Winnick - Jenny Hoyt

Katheryn Winnick really hit it big when she landed the role of warrior queen Lagertha on Vikings. The martial arts expert has been starring as cop turned P.I. turned cop Jenny Hoyt since Big Sky season 1, and she's back again, working with Beau and Cassie to uncover the mysteries of the deadly trails.

Kylie Bunbury - Cassie Dewell

Recognizable for her roles on various Netflix series as well as the shortlived Peacock adaptation of Brand New World, Kylie Bunbury has starred as P.I. Cassie Dewell since the beginning of the series. This season she's got one heck of a mystery ahead of her and potentially a new romance as she looks into the case of a missing backpacker.

Dedee Pfeiffer - Denise Brisbane

Who doesn't love the charming Denise Brisbane, who works at the Private Detective agency run by Cassie? Dedee Pfeiffer is another cast member who's been on Big Sky since day 1, and we're hoping she doesn't go anywhere anytime soon.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler - Tonya Walsh

Former Sopranos star Jamie Lynn Sigler joined the Big Sky cast in season 2 as Tonya Walsh, a former waitress looking into the disappearance of her boyfriend. She even gets involved with the cartel, which made the previous season a wild ride. Her recurring role was upped to a main cast member in season 3, where Tonya is now a real estate agent who seems to be mixed up with the wrong people again.

Ryan O'Nan - Donno

Recurring character from season 2, Donno, is back in season 3. He's running his own cafe and helping do Tonya Walsh's dirty work. Ryan O'Nan is recognizable for appearing on shows like Fargo, Ray Donovan and Queen of the South.

J. Anthony Pena - Mo Poppernak

Another recurring character from season 2 who joins in a bigger role is Deputy Mo Poppernak, Jenny's partner at the Lewis and Clark County sheriff's office.

Reba McEntire - Sunny Barnes

Country superstar Reba McEntire joined season 3 as Sunny Barnes, a local business owner trying to make sure her glamping trip goes off without a hitch. It's a different role for the award-winning singer who has starred in her own sitcoms outside of her music career as well as comedies like Tremors in the past. In Big Sky, she definitely doesn't have her hands clean when it comes to all of the missing people surrounding her camp.

Rex Linn - Buck Barnes

McEntire's real-life boyfriend Rex Linn is starring as her onscreen husband, Buck. Together with their son Cormac, they run the outfitting business that takes tourists and locals on outdoor excursions in the Montana mountains. Linn has been a TV actor for years, recognizable for starring in CSI: Miami, Better Call Saul and Young Sheldon.

Luke Mitchell - Cormac Barnes

Australia native Luke Mitchell's accent is unrecognizable as Reba McEntire's onscreen son. Along with Sunny and Buck, Cormac helps run the family business. Mitchell has appeared in various TV shows over the years, including Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Blindspot and Legacies.

Seth Gabel - Walter

Seth Gabel joins as the creepiest new character on Big Sky season 3. Walter is a mysterious mountain man who may or may not have something to do with all of the disappearances on the trails where he lives in seclusion. Gabel is recognizable for his roles on Dirty Sexy Money, Fringe, Salem and the new Netflix series The Watcher. He's actually married to fellow actor Bryce Dallas Howard, daughter of renowned director and former child star Ron Howard.

Roseanna Arquette - Virginia 'Gigi' Cessna

Roseanna Arquette hardly needs an introduction. The actress has been in a slew of TV shows and films over the years ranging from the sitcom What About Brian to the cult classic film Pulp Fiction. She joins the latest season of Big Sky as Jenny's estranged mother, Gigi. She says she's looking to reconcile, but there might be more to her motive than meets the eye.

Cree Cicchino - Emily Arlen

Cree Cicchino plays Beau's daughter Emily, who is on a vacation at Sunny's glampsite when people start to go missing. Cicchino got her start in the Nickelodeon series Game Starters and has since appeared in various shows, including the Sex & the City reboot, And Just Like That.

Henry Ian Cusick - Avery

Henry Ian Cusick plays Emily's stepfather, Avery, who takes her on the glamping trip. He's a tech executive and investor who seems strangely invested when one of their fellow campsite guests goes missing. Cusick is best known for his roles on Lost, Scandal, The 100 and MacGyver.

Madalyn Horche - Paige

When we first meet Paige, it seems like she's just another guest glamping at Sunny's campsite with her boyfriend Luke, but she has a lot more going on. She and Luke are visiting from New York, where they seemed to have gotten into serious trouble. You'll never guess what they're hiding...

Anirudh Pisharody - Luke

Recognizable for appearing on the sweet Netflix series Never Have I Ever, Anirudh Pisharody plays Paige's boyfriend, Luke. He kind of has an attitude problem and doesn't seem too concerned about maintaining his relationship when things start to fall apart.

