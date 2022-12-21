Need your fill of action in and around Lewis and Clark County, Montana? Jump into Big Sky, the ABC crime thriller that has everyone talking. Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick have brought us an intriguing twist on the buddy cop drama as they work to solve a variety of strange cases across a small Montana town. The third season, subtitled Deadly Trails, is set to wind up in January 2023, so that begs the question: What's next? Can we expect to see another season extending the Big Sky storyline? Here's everything we know so far.

What is Big Sky About?

Based on author C.J. Box's novel series The Highway, Big Sky follows Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) as they work together to solve a variety of mysterious cases that continue popping up around a small Montana town. The first season explored the aftermath of a highway kidnapping. But the second season pivoted to a car wreck that dredged up a series of secrets from the pair's past. Finally, the third season finds Dewell and Hoyt joined by newcomer Sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles), working to uncover the mystery behind a backcountry trip led by outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) that's gone off the rails.

So far, each season of Big Sky has surrounded a new and different storyline. While there is a line that joins all of the events together to make a cohesive whole, any upcoming seasons will follow the same format. That means there'll be a whole new mystery to solve and most likely another set of newcomers and cast members to go with it. It'll still include Bunbury and Winnick as they (begrudgingly) work together, but with a whole new set of crimes and strange happenings to investigate.

What Happened in Big Sky Season 3?

Big Sky Season 3 has yet to conclude, but its most recent installment, Episode 10, was the midseason finale that attempted to bring things together but instead made for an interesting twist of plot threads. There are a variety of happenings that have taken place throughout this latest episode, most importantly including a cliffhanger: Buck Barnes (Rex Linn), Sunny's (Reba McEntire) husband, kidnapped Paige (Madalyn Horcher), Luke's (Anirudh Pisharody) ex-girlfriend. That thread will be addressed when the show returns in January.

Has Big Sky Season 4 Been Confirmed?

Unfortunately, Big Sky Season 4 has yet to be confirmed. There have been no announcements that the show will continue for another season. However, in a TV Insider interview with showrunner Elwood Reid, he revealed some "little eggs" the team had planned "about what could be the next world we're going into in Season 4." That isn't an official proclamation that Season 4 is on its way, but it looks like perhaps Reid knows something we don't. Given that the third season is set to wrap up in the new year, we should hear more about the show's future quite soon.

What To Expect in Season 4

Given the nature of Big Sky, it's hard to say what we might expect to see in a potential Season 4 since things change so much between each set of episodes. We'd still see Cassie and Jenny investigating various mysteries and disappearances, but there's no real pathway to figuring out exactly what could happen to kick off a new storyline. There are scant details about what might be in the works, but when, and if, there is an announcement, plot information should be soon to follow.

How To Watch Big Sky

Big Sky airs on ABC, with each episode available the next day to stream on Hulu. All current episodes of Big Sky are available to watch right now on Hulu. The series is set to return to ABC with Episode 11 on Jan. 4, 2023 after it concludes its winter break. It's a good time to get caught up! There could be a fourth season on the way, after all.

