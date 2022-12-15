How to Watch and Stream Disney’s New 'Beauty and the Beast' Live Special For Free

It may be a tale as old as time, but that won't stop Disney's enduring 1991 classic, Beauty and the Beast, from celebrating its 30th anniversary with a glittering new live TV special. Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration airs Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. Central on ABC.

Starring Grammy-winner H.E.R. as Belle, "You Raise Me Up" singer Josh Groban as the Beast and country legend Shania Twain (!) as Mrs. Potts, the landmark event is billed as a momentous homage to the original animated film, incorporating live performances of Alan Menken's Oscar-winning score.

But the 2-hour special, a live-action and animated hybrid, is not just a retelling of the classic tale. According to the official description, the live event was "created to pay homage while also adding to the iconic story." The all-star cast also includes West Side Story's Rita Moreno as the Narrator and funnyman Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) as everyone's favorite Frenchman-turned-candelabra, Lumière.

Itching to tune in? Here's everything you need to know about where to watch the live special.

How to Watch With Live TV

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will broadcast live on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

If you have access to live TV, you can also watch the event on your computer or mobile device through the ABC app or on ABC.com.

How to Watch Without Live TV

If you don't have live TV, you can always tune in to the special with a free trial from live TV streaming platforms that offer access to the ABC channel, like FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Otherwise, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will stream next-day, Dec. 16, on Disney+ at no extra cost to subscribers. You can log in to the Disney+ app from your smart TV, computer or mobile device.

Don't have Disney+? The streamer recently rolled out a cheaper subscription option with ads for $7.99 a month. The ad-free subscription tier will cost you $10.99 a month.

However you choose to watch, prepare the popcorn and arm yourself with tissues. We have a feeling Shania Twain's Mrs. Potts is going to bring on the waterworks.

