The People's Choice Awards took place on Tuesday night (Dec. 6) and both Shania Twain and Ryan Reynolds were presented with prestigious Icon Awards. Before accepting her award, Twain took the stage to perform a medley of her hits, and her performance of her classic song "That Don't Impress Me Much" received a memorable reaction from Reynolds.

Reynolds' reaction stemmed from a slightly modified version of the lyrics. In the original version, Twain famously sings, "Okay, so you're Brad Pitt / That don't impress me much," but during her PCAs performance, she replaced Pitt with Reynolds' name. A camera on Reynolds showed his initial reaction, which was one of surprise and laughter, as he pointed to himself and appeared to ask, "Me?" The actor later shared a video of the moment to his Instagram story and wrote, "This may be the best thing that's ever happened to me."

After her hit-filled performance featuring "Any Man of Mine," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "Waking Up Dreaming" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," Twain was presented the award for Music Icon. In her acceptance speech, she thanked her fans and offered encouragement to anyone wishing to follow a dream.

"Oh my gosh, this is such a privilege and a dream! Am I dreaming?" she said during her speech. "Thank you so much for presenting me with this award and highlighting my work for having a significant impact. I don't know if that's the right thing to say, but it's always my wish to inspire people with my music."

Reynolds was also presented with the Icon Award at the event. In his acceptance speech, he thanked his mother, his brothers, his late father, and of course, his wife Blake Lively and their daughters James, Inez and Betty

"Quite frankly, you're my heart, you're my hope, you're my happiness," Reynolds said. "I joke that my family exhausts me but, in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve."

