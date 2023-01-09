Who Plays Buck Barnes on 'Big Sky'? Rex Linn Is Reba McEntire's Real-Life Partner In Crime

Murder and Montana go hand-in-hand on ABC's hit crime drama Big Sky: Deadly Trails. After a few months of peace and quiet in Helena, a seemingly innocent excursion company sets up shop in town, bringing nothing but chaos with it. Once a backpacker goes missing deep in the Montana wilderness, private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) are back on the case. Only this time, they're up against the dangerously charming owners of Sunny Day Excursion, who definitely have some secrets to hide.

Longtime country fans will be delighted to see an iconic red-headed face in the mix. Reba McEntire stars as Sunny Barnes, owner of Sunny Day Excursion and fierce matriarch who would do anything to protect her family. And part of that family is her husband, Buck Barnes -- played by her real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn.

Who Is Rex Linn?

While he may not possess the massive star quality of his other half, Linn is a household name to many thanks to his long-standing role as Sgt. Frank Tripp in the popular CBS series CSI: Miami. He fought crime on-screen from 2003 to 2012 for a whopping 10 seasons and garnered quite a fan base as a result. But that was far from his first -- or last -- major acting venture.

Linn has been a steady player in Hollywood since the '80s. He began his career untraditionally late, at the age of 33, after he had already worked his way up to a vice president position at a local bank. When the bank went insolvent, Linn began working with an oil company and simultaneously began pursuing his longtime love of acting.

By 1989, he was playing alongside the late actor Roy Scheider in the thriller Night Game. He told the newspaper for his alma mater Oklahoma State University (where he earned a bachelor's degree in radio-television-film) that Scheider gave him some crucial advice on making it in a notoriously tough business.

"All I wanted was Roy Scheider's autograph since it was the first time in my career that someone really gave me a chance," Linn said. After signing, Scheider reportedly told him, "I can tell you're raw, but you have a lot of talent. Just remember, it doesn't matter what coast you're on, perseverance is the key."

And persevere he did. Since his debut in Night Game, Linn has appeared in 53 films and 52 TV shows, and he shows no sign of slowing down.

His first minor roles were signals for what would be a long, storied career in crime dramas playing both the good and bad guys in thrilling projects such as Cliffhanger, Rush Hour, Cutthroat Island, Wyatt Earp and Better Call Saul. Recently, Linn has broken off from his usual typecast of tough-guy detective and taken on lighter roles, such as Principal Petersen in Young Sheldon and Coach Bert in Big Shot.

But his portrayal of Buck Barnes on Big Sky: Deadly Trails has him back in his crime-fighting wheelhouse -- only this time, he's the one being investigated.

Partners In Crime

If the chemistry between McEntire and Linn feels especially real on-screen, that's because it is. The pair announced they were dating back in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While they had met much earlier (in 1991, according to McEntire), they reconnected in January 2020 while filming an episode of Young Sheldon in which McEntire made a guest appearance.

"He said, 'Let's have dinner when you get through,'" the country singer told People. "And I said, 'OK!' He made me laugh my butt off on our first date, which we didn't even know was a date."

Their budding relationship was forced into a slow burn as they isolated and quarantined in separate states. Linn stayed in Los Angeles, and McEntire was holed up in Oklahoma. But that didn't stop them from becoming closer.

"We didn't get to see each other from March to June, but we'd talk over Zoom and FaceTime four to five times each day. We created a bond and an intimacy that was getting to know each other without being physical."

Once it was safe enough to be together in person, the couple took their relationship to the next level -- and the rest is history.

"He's the love of my life," she said. "We're pretty much inseparable."

So much so that Big Sky is just the start of seeing them share the screen. Linn and McEntire are also starring in her Lifetime movie The Hammer, which is set to come out Jan. 7.

Who Is Buck Barnes on 'Big Sky'?

Almost like real life, Linn plays McEntire's partner, Buck Barnes. As the husband of Sunny Barnes and co-owner of Sunny Day Excursion (an excursion company that specializes in glamping), Buck is a seemingly loyal family man who loves the great outdoors.

However, he's also a major part of the ongoing mystery in Helena -- making it unclear if Buck is a friend or foe. Find out where he truly stands by watching the newest season of Big Sky: Deadly Trails, available to stream on Hulu and Prime Video.

