Halloween and Christmas movies always seem to take the spotlight every year, and poor Thanksgiving generally gets overlooked. While you should certainly embrace spooky season and binge-watch all of the best Netflix Christmas movies, don't forget about Thanksgiving as you get ready to stuff yourselves full of turkey and pie with your loved ones this season. While Christmas has a special kind of magic that only comes once a year, Thanksgiving is one of a kind because it's all about family, gathering together around the table, and focusing on what you're thankful for. Plus, all of the delicious food just can't be beat.

While there haven't been many films specifically themed Thanksgiving released over the years, there are a few standout gems that stand the test of time that really shine a light on the joys of Turkey Day. Some movies on this list simply offer scenes during Thanksgiving dinner, while the rest of the theme centers around family or humor in lieu of the holiday as a whole. Either way, these 25 films are perfect additions to your November watch lists this season outside of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. You'll get to enjoy some quality time with family and friends and can really let Thanksgiving shine before it's fully time to dive into everything Christmas.

Pieces of April (2003)

Pieces of April really showcases what the meaning of the Thanksgiving season is all about. Quirky and rebellious April Burns (Katie Holmes) lives miles away from her family in New York City with her boyfriend. When she hears that her mother has a fatal form of breast cancer, she invites her estranged family to her apartment for Thanksgiving dinner. She's an inexperienced cook and has to get help from a kind neighbor, but she really tries to make it work and form a connection with her mother before it's too late. It's a touching and sweet film that really focuses on the powerful connection between a mother and a daughter while highlighting how important it is to appreciate your family...especially at Thanksgiving, Patricia Clarkson earned Golden Globe and Oscar nods for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of April's mother, Joy.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Advertisement

The Blind Side (2009)

The movie that finally gave beloved actress Sandra Bullock her Oscar is so much more than just a sports movie. Based on the true story of a family taking in a homeless teen who went on to become an NFL star, Bullock and country star Tim McGraw shine as Michael Oher's adoptive parents, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, in the story of how he came to join their family and eventually build a football career. While Thanksgiving is definitely not the focus of the film, it's a particularly touching scene when Michael sits down with the Tuohy family for Thanksgiving dinner for the first time after living on the streets with nowhere to go. The story itself is powerful and inspiring, and let's be honest...football is a big part of Thanksgiving in general, right?

Where to watch: Hulu

Sweet November (2001)

Charlize Theron and Keanu Reeves star in this 2001 adaptation of the 1968 film Sweet November, but their version has a slightly different ending. This dramatic romance follows the story of Nelson Moss, who meets an interesting woman named Sara. They quickly form a romantic connection, and she invites him to spend a month with her, saying it will change his life. You'll have to watch to find out exactly what Sara is referring to, but this movie is full of romantic moments that will inspire you, just like Nelson in the film, to want to be a better person. Nothing like the holidays to make you want to get yourself together for the new year!

Where to watch: Hulu

Advertisement

You've Got Mail (1998)

Potentially the ultimate fall movie ever made, You've Got Mail is a classic that is perfect to revisit around Thanksgiving. The quirky and charming Meg Ryan stars as a children's book store owner trying to make it through the holidays as a big book chain store opens up in her neighborhood, threatening her store's future. All the while, she's chatting online with a mysterious stranger who isn't who she expects him to be. While certainly not a movie about Thanksgiving itself, there's nothing like New York City in the fall, as well as into the changing Christmas season when the city really comes to life with all of the decorations. It's the perfect transition film before fulling diving into your favorite family Christmas movies.

Where to watch: Hulu

Soul Food (1997)

Thanksgiving itself is all about getting together with your family, which is the central theme of this sweet '90s film. Soul Food is all about a Chicago family coming together for Sunday dinners, led by their beloved matriarch "Mama Jo." Sure, it's technically not a holiday film, but if this doesn't capture what the holiday is all about, I'm not sure what does. You'll easily fall in love with the Joseph family as the story is told from the perspective of 11-year-old Ahmad. The story of a family holding tight to beloved old traditions really resonated with viewers to the point that Showtime even released a series based on the film in 2000.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Advertisement

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Jodie Foster directed this '90s gem that is all about a single mom forced to spend Thanksgiving with her family in Baltimore. It's the ultimate story of how even if your family is dysfunctional, you can still appreciate your roots and where you came from. Not to mention this has all of the slapstick humor you'd expect from a 90s holiday film, complete with an amazing cast that features Robert Downey Jr, Holly Hunter, Anne Bancroft, Steve Guttenberg, and a young Claire Danes.

Where to watch: Hulu

Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Ah, Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau...the ultimate duo who just got better with age. The two Hollywood legends play 'grumpy' neighbors in Minnesota. Both retirees, they spend their free time playing practical jokes on each other, ice fishing and squabbling. When an attractive English professor (Ann-Margret) moves in across the street, these longtime friends find themselves fighting for her affection. Talk about a surprise when they see her enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with someone else.

Where to watch: Showtime

Advertisement

Son in Law (1993)

It's a Pauly Shore classic, and another film set entirely around the Thanksgiving season. When Becca leaves her South Dakota farm to attend college in Los Angeles, she gets help acclimating to her new environment with the help of her dorm advisor, Crawl (Shore). The two strike up a friendship, and she invites him to spend Thanksgiving with her family where things get a bit out of hand when an old flame proposes, and Crawl, trying to help, says he beat him to it. Sometimes opposites attract, and sometimes you find family where you least expect it. Full of cheesy moments and laughs, this is a quality Thanksgiving film worth revisiting every year.

Where to watch: Hulu

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987)

Potentially the Thanksgiving film of all Thanksgiving films is this '80s classic starring Steve Martin and John Candy. Written and directed by John Hughes, this quirky little holiday adventure follows an ad man on a business trip in New York City just trying to get home to his family in Chicago on Thanksgiving. He ends up getting partnered with an unlikely travel companion who makes his life a living hell despite his pure intentions. Martin's character ends up discovering that Thanksgiving is so much more than just his own immediate family as these two really come together on the worst trip of all time. Because of the iconic cast, the movie really doesn't get old and stands the test of time, just like all of John Hughes' other classics.

Where to watch: Paramount+

Advertisement

The Big Chill (1983)

When a group of old friends loses one of their own, they get together for an emotional and joy-filled reunion. Starring all of the big names of the '80s -- Tom Berenger, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, William Hurt, Kevin Kline, Mary Kay Place, Meg Tilly and JoBeth Williams, The Big Chill landed three Oscar nods and even boasts one of the best soundtracks of all time. Watching a group of friends reminisce and make meals together really feels like the holiday season, and a re-watch will remind you why this film is considered such a beloved classic. It's worth noting that the group's dead friend was played by none other than Kevin Costner in what was supposed to be his big break-out role, but all of his non-coffin scenes were cut.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

This Woody Allen comedy tells the story of a family over the course of two years, beginning and ending with Thanksgiving dinner. Michael Caine and Dianne Weist won Best Supporting Oscars for the family dramedy that brought home a Best Original Screenplay win for Allen. It's a really strong family drama, and you'll find yourself rooting for everyone as the story takes you through the seasons to the final Thanksgiving scene.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon

Advertisement

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)

There's just something about Charlie Brown during the holidays. From Halloween through Christmas, all of the sweet holiday specials with everyone's favorite cartoon and his ragtag group of friends are classic viewing even decades after its initial release. All of your favorite Peanuts characters, from Lucy to Snoopy, make an appearance in this quirky little special that's full of friendship, turkey, and football fun. This is a particularly good option for families with smaller children who don't really have the attention span for a feature film. Like the Peanuts gang always does, they manage to perfectly capture the meaning of Thanksgiving in under 30 minutes.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

The best part about this old classic is its equal parts Christmas and Thanksgiving movie. A young girl and her single mother form a friendship with the department store Santa Claus hired for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. A young Natalie Wood perfectly captures the essence of a skeptical child, unsure of what exactly she should believe in when it comes to Christmas magic. Maureen O'Hara stars as her mother, who in addition to learning about the meaning of the season, manages to find love when she wasn't even looking for it. You're welcome to check out the remake from the 90s, but nothing compares to the original.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Advertisement

For Your Consideration (2006)

Christopher Guest's comedies are definitely an acquired taste as the 'mockumentary style' of his filmmaking makes for some seriously awkward (yet truly hilarious) scenarios. For Your Consideration brings together some of his regular stars like Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy and Parker Posey in the ridiculous story of a group of actors making a film called Home for Purim, which is supposedly going to get some serious Oscar buzz. How does this tie into Thanksgiving? Some Hollywood studio executives change the film's title to Home for Thanksgiving. Just watch to find out why...it's absurd and hilarious and an unexpected crowd-pleaser.

Where to watch: Showtime

One True Thing (1998)

Meryl Streep and Renée Zellweger star in this touching family drama about a daughter who puts her life on hold to care for her dying mother. Watch this duo spend their final holidays together as they rediscover the importance of family and the strength of a mother-daughter bond. While not primarily meant to be a Thanksgiving film, you do see the holiday season unwind in Streep's character's final months. Like many other Streep films, you'll definitely cry, but you'll also leave this film wanting to call your mom and tell her how much you appreciate her.

Where to watch: Peacock

Advertisement

Addams Family Values (1993)

While the first Addams Family film is unmistakably a Halloween classic, it's safe to say its hilarious sequel is definitely a Thanksgiving film. All of the kooky and spooky Addams characters are back for more in a new story that sends Wednesday and Pugsly to summer camp. For whatever reason, the summer camp (which is their living nightmare of cheery team-building fun) throws a play of the Thanksgiving story. While it's set in the summer months, that Thanksgiving play is so ridiculous, it's enough to make this an annual staple in November.

Where to watch: Paramount+

What's Cooking? (2000)

Every family is different, which is the central theme of this charming Thanksgiving tale. Hopping between four different families on Turkey Day, you'll see different traditions, ways of cooking, and family dynamics on one of the biggest holidays of the year. Led by a strong cast of Mercedes Ruehl, Kyra Sedgwick, Joan Chen, Lainie Kazan, Maury Chaykin, Julianna Margulies, Alfre Woodard and Dennis Haysbert, this feel-good film is full of laughs as well as sweet moments that we can all relate to on a day like Thanksgiving.

Where to watch: Amazon

Advertisement

The Ice Storm (1997)

A prep school student, played by a young Tobey Maguire, comes back home to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with his family, including his father (Kevin Kline), mother (Joan Allen), and sister (Christina Ricci). He's got a crush on a girl from school, his sister is experimenting with boys, and dad is having an affair with the next-door neighbor. And you thought your family had problems. Centered around all of the chaos surrounding this family as they come together for the Thanksgiving holiday, it's really a family drama that shouldn't be missed. There are a few memorable moments throughout the film, especially Sigourney Weaver's appearance as the neighbor.

Where to watch: Showtime

Friendsgiving (2020)

While we all can relate to the typical tale of family dysfunction around the Thanksgiving table, what about a Friendsgiving? Inspired by the term used when friends gather together for the holiday, this comedy follows best friends Molly and Abby as they plan on having a quiet Thanksgiving dinner together. Molly has a baby and is going through a divorce, and Abby is going through her first breakup after officially coming out to friends and family late in life. They have a lot going on, but it gets crazier when their low-key meal turns into a massive crazy dinner party neither of them planned for.

Where to watch: Netflix

Advertisement

Little Women (2019)

There's something so cozy about watching the various adaptations of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women over the holidays. While the Susan Sarandon and Winona Ryder version from the '90s is always great, the 2019 film from Greta Gerwig was an instant masterpiece. Gerwig perfectly captured the essence of the March sisters, with Laura Dern expertly bringing their mother, Marmee, to life. While this is another example of a movie that isn't traditionally centered around Thanksgiving itself, it does take place around the holiday season and leading up to Christmas, which makes it a perfect watch for the whole family.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Knives Out (2019)

Beloved actor Christopher Plummer's last film before his death is the ultimate movie to watch with your family over Thanksgiving weekend. Does it have anything to do with the holiday? Not really...but the story of the wealthy Thrombey family quarreling with each other over their late patriarch's fortune he left to someone else is a seriously entertaining mystery. The 'who done it' nature of the story immediately draws you in until the final piece of the puzzle is revealed. It's all about crazy family dynamics and the moody colors and costumes really make you feel the fall season.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon

Advertisement

Garfield's Thanksgiving (1989)

Similar to Charlie Brown, everyone's favorite orange cat is always a classic cartoon regardless of the time of year. If you grew up watching the Garfield cartoons, you know how much this crazy feline enjoys his food...especially lasagna. In this entertaining TV special centered around Turkey Day, Jon invites Garfield's vet to their Thanksgiving dinner...the only problem? She's put the hungry cat on a diet. A great option for smaller children since it's a quick and entertaining watch clocking in at just 24 minutes.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon

The New World (2005)

It's the Thanksgiving story we grew up hearing, but with some added Terrance Malick drama and a lot of romance. We all know the story of John Smith coming to help with the settlement of Jamestown, where he ends up forming a connection with a local Chief's daughter, Pocahontas. The real story isn't remotely like what we've seen in this or even the Disney cartoon, but hey -- it's entertaining. Colin Farrell and Yellowstone cast member Q'orianka Kilcher star as the central characters in the film, which shows their initial meeting through the end of Pocahontas's life.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon

Advertisement

A Family Thanksgiving (2010)

This Hallmark original starring '80s star Daphne Zuniga is a classic tale of a work-focused parent waking up in an alternate reality during the holidays. She's a high-powered attorney who's overwhelmed with her work-life balance, but what would it be like if that wasn't her life at all? These stories never get old on Hallmark since the fastest way to teach someone the meaning of the season and remind them of their love for their family is to quite literally take it all away. Even 12 years later, this is a gem, not to mention Faye Dunaway is an absolute delight.

Where to watch: Peacock

Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade (2012)

In her first Hallmark Channel role, lovable star Autumn Reeser plays a quirky, vintage-loving Thanksgiving parade coordinator. While dealing with her distant boyfriend, she has to deal with a rich finance executive who shows up to analyze her beloved annual event. Opposites attract, one heck of a Thanksgiving parade is thrown (complete with a handsome Santa Claus), and love wins it all. It's a classic Hallmark holiday film we all love but set around Thanksgiving, which is a nice change of pace. Since there aren't many of these, this is one of the best Thanksgiving movies Hallmark has made, even a decade later.

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies Now

Advertisement

READ MORE: The 10 Best Country Thanksgiving Songs

Related Videos