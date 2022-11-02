How to Watch the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

The Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is returning to the streets of Manhattan for its 96th year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. It is set to feature elaborate floats, balloons and music to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, and plenty of celebrities, musicians and special guests will be in attendance. Here's an official guide on how to catch all the holiday fun during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Where to Watch

The parade will air on NBC and Peacock starting at 9 a.m. and running until 12 p.m. in all time zones. Today hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will be on hand to host the yearly celebration. The parade will begin its route at 77th Street and Central Park West, after which it will move from Central Park West to Columbus Circle, down 6th Avenue to 34th street before ending at the iconic Macy's store at Macy's Herald Square.

What to Expect

Fans and viewers can expect the parade's traditional colorful, flashy floats and balloons during the 96th celebration. In all, the parade will feature 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 700 clowns, 12 marching bands and 10 performance groups, musical artists, and of course, Santa Claus. A total of 5,000 volunteers will be working together to make the massive event happen.

Musical Performances

The parade will include many musical performances, including appearances from country singers Cam and Jordan Davis. Starting off the day, Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway's Funny Girl will perform a piece from the famed musical. Broadway will also be represented with cast members from A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, Disney's The Lion King and the Radio City Rockettes. The show will see additional performances and appearances from Paula Abdul, Big Time Rush, Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Fitz and the Tantrums, Kirk Franklin, Mario Lopez and family, Ziggy Marley, Jordin Sparks, Dionne Warwick and many more.

Any fans looking to watch the parade in person in New York City may do so at the public viewing areas set up and managed by NYPD. More information can be found here.

