Axe throwing is becoming a popular activity for work events, bachelor parties, and more. It might seem a little dangerous to others, so I highly recommend going to a top-rated location to calm your nerves. Or, you can always go a more cautious route with axe throwing kits for kids. Hey, it's a win-win. It's safe for the entire family, plus you'll get some experience before heading out to an axe throwing party.

These axe throwing kits will be a hit this spring and summertime. No one wants to stay indoors all break, so grab an axe throwing kit for fun with the entire family. Here are three kits parents swear by.

Axe Throwing Kits for Kids

JumpOff Jo's foam axe game is available for $24.99 at Target. Unleash your inner lumberjack (safely) with this fun game. Each ring is worth one, two, three, or four points. Throwers, aim for the bullseye, and make it a competitive game night with the family!

DIY Axe Throwing