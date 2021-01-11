Axe throwing is becoming a popular activity for work events, bachelor parties, and more. It might seem a little dangerous to others, so I highly recommend going to a top-rated location to calm your nerves. Or, you can always go a more cautious route with axe throwing kits for kids. Hey, it's a win-win. It's safe for the entire family, plus you'll get some experience before heading out to an axe throwing party.
These axe throwing kits will be a hit this spring and summertime. No one wants to stay indoors all break, so grab an axe throwing kit for fun with the entire family. Here are three kits parents swear by.
Axe Throwing Kits for Kids
1. Toysmith Warrior's Mark Indoor/Outdoor Foam Axe Throwing Game - Winner Creative Child Magazine 2019 Toy of The Year
This is Amazon's Choice for foam axe throwing kits. Toysmith's kit gained this title for a reason. The pricing is fantastic and it has nearly 300 positive ratings. Each foam blade is covered with an easy-stick strip, so it'll stay in place when it hits the board.
Use it indoors or outdoors. The game includes a target, three foam stars, a suction cup, a door hanger, instructions, and a drawstring storage bag. The Warrior's Mark axe throwing game is the perfect party game for the entire family. Add the trending game to your wishlist today!
Tip: It's a fantastic game for developing motor skills.
2. NSG Tomahawk Toss - Foam Axe Throwing Game for Kids - Two Lightweight Axes with Large Easy Stick Target
NSG's axe throwing kit for kids is available on Amazon for only $24.99. The set includes two foam axes, one target, door hanger, suction cup, and a drawstring carry bag.
The easy-fold target is perfect for taking over to a friend's house, and the foam darts are wrapped in velcro so they can stick to the target.
A customer gave it five stars and said, "Fun for all. My husband and boys get really competitive. Great value for hours of play."
3. JumpOff Jo Foam Axe Throwing Game - LumberJo - Indoor & Outdoor Fun
JumpOff Jo's foam axe game is available for $24.99 at Target. Unleash your inner lumberjack (safely) with this fun game. Each ring is worth one, two, three, or four points. Throwers, aim for the bullseye, and make it a competitive game night with the family!