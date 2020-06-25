There's something about the summertime and country music. If you want to create the perfect summer playlist for all of your summer barbecues, road trips, birthday parties, beachin', and more, consider these country songs. Some of these songs are newer tunes, but don't worry; we still recommend adding some classics from Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, Toby Keith, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, and Kid Rock.

These country summer songs are going to make you wish you were three beers deep out on a boat somewhere. Pull up your Spotify, Amazon Music, or Apple Music app, because you're going to want to play these songs all summer long.

Bring Nashville right to your backyard! Karaoke is the best family fun for summer nights. It's time to tap into your inner Deana Carter and sing the beloved love song, "Strawberry Wine," from the top of your lungs. Or, you can sing a classic like "Chicken Fried" by Zac Brown Band!

Some more artists to consider for karaoke are Dierks Bentley, Billy Currington, Rascal Flatts, Craig Morgan, and Florida Georgia Line. Grab a new karaoke machine and an ice-cold beer!

Make it a summer to remember.

Best Country Songs for Summer Fun

1. Blake Shelton - God's Country

It's the perfect song to relax around a summer campfire.

2. Cole Swindell - Single Saturday Night

Ladies, here's our summer anthem for Saturday nights all summer long.

3. Maren Morris - Just for Now

If you're looking for a new love song to play over and over again, check out "Just for Now" by Maren Morris.

4. Carrie Underwood - Southbound (Official Music Video)

Going southbound this summer? You already know you're going to wear this song out all summer long!

5. Luke Bryan - Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset

Grab your significant other and dance away to this sweet song by Luke Bryan.

6. Jimmy Buffett - Margaritaville

Get your tequila ready! It's time to waste away in Margaritaville.

7. Kenny Chesney - When The Sun Goes Down

"Suntanned toes ticklin' the sand, cold drink chillin' in my right hand." Sounds like my kind of summer.

8. Russell Dickerson - Love You Like I Used To

Need a new love song to get you through summer? Check out "Love You Like I Used To" by Russell Dickerson.

9. Gone West - Slow Down

"You're like the wind rollin' in on a summer blaze." It's the perfect duet for the summertime.

10. Jon Wolfe - Feels Like Country Music

If you're a Luke Combs or Sam Hunt fan, then you might be familiar with Jon Wolfe. Check out this fabulous summer anthem.

11. Jake Owen - Barefoot Blue Jean Night

If it hasn't hit you that summer is here, then listen to "Barefoot Blue Jean Night."

12. Fishin' In The Dark- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with lyrics

"Crickets are singin' and lightning bugs are floatin' on the breeze." That's summer in a nutshell!