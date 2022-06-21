The 20 Best Country Songs About Summer

Is there anything better than country music in the summer? From classics like Jimmy Buffett's "Margaritaville" to recent hits, such as Luke Bryan's "One Margarita" and Carrie Underwood's "Southbound," country summer songs are the perfect playlist soundtrack to summer vacations, road trips to the lake and even long days spent working in the sun. As the hot days of summer stretch on, pour yourself an iced tea, find some shade and enjoy this list of our 20 favorite country songs about summer.

20. "21 Summer," Brothers Osborne

There's no shortage of country love songs set during summertime, but Brothers Osborne perfectly captures the highs and lows of summer romance in the nostalgic "21 Summer."

19. "Summer Nights," Rascal Flatts

Advertisement

Written by busbee, Brett James and Gary LeVox, Rascal Flatts' "Summer Nights" celebrates the joys of late nights spent with friends.

18. "19 You + Me," Dan + Shay

There's just something about the summer months that make you want to reflect on old times. Dan + Shay's "19 You + Me" looks back on a life-changing summer spent at Myrtle Beach.

17. "Long Hot Summer," Keith Urban

Advertisement

Written by Keith Urban and Richard Marx, "Long Hot Summer" is an infectious track about the excitement of new love set against the backdrop of the perfect summer day.

16. "Summertime Blues," Alan Jackson

Originally recorded by Eddie Cochran (who co-wrote the song), "Summertime Blues" got an update in 1994 when Alan Jackson recorded it for his Who I Am album. Clearly, the tale of restless youth looking to cut loose in the summer is timeless.

15. "A Little More Summertime," Jason Aldean

Advertisement

Jason Aldean's "A Little More Summertime" centers on a man who blames his lost love on summer's end.

14. "Pontoon," Little Big Town

Written by Natalie Hemby, Luke Laird and Barry Dean, "Pontoon" provides the perfect soundtrack to a lazy summer day spent with friends.

13. "That Summer," Garth Brooks

Advertisement

Garth Brooks' classic 1993 single tells the tale of a young farmhand and a lonely, widowed woman and one memorable summer spent among the wheat fields.

12. "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," Jake Owen

Jake Owen celebrates summer love and days at the lake in this 2011 hit written by Eric Paslay, Dylan Altman and Terry Sawchuk.

11. "All Summer Long," Kid Rock

Advertisement

Kid Rock blends Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" and Warren Zevon's "Werewolves of London" in this 2008 summer party anthem.

10. "Beat This Summer," Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley soaks up the sun and the best summer of his life in this 2013 single written by Paisley, Luke Laird and Chris DuBois.

9. "Toes," Zac Brown Band

Advertisement

Zac Brown sings of escaping the grind of the city for endless tequilas and relaxation in the sands of Mexico beaches.

8. "Cruise," Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line celebrates a road trip through farm towns in their breakout hit "Cruise."

7. "Redneck Yacht Club," Craig Morgan

Advertisement

You don't have to own a yacht to join Craig Morgan's "Redneck Yacht Club." Morgan's celebration of regular Joe lake parties hit the No. 2 spot on the country charts in 2005.

6. "Fishin' in the Dark," Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Crickets, lightning bugs and a late night summer breeze set the mood in this smash hit for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

5. "Chattahoochee," Alan Jackson

Advertisement

Alan Jackson tipped his cowboy hat to his youth and created a timeless summer anthem with this ode to the Chattahoochee River.

4. "Some Beach," Blake Shelton

In "Some Beach," Blake Shelton escapes the day from hell by daydreaming about lounging on a beach without a care in the world.

3. "Watermelon Crawl," Tracy Byrd

Advertisement

Tracy Byrd promotes drinking responsibly and sparks a dance craze with the '90s country classic "Watermelon Crawl."

2. "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems," Kenny Chesney

"No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems" is a way of life in this 2003 hit, which celebrated Kenny Chesney's longtime love of the islands.

1. "Beachin'," Jake Owen

Advertisement

Jake Owen's 2014 hit "Beachin'" is an ode to an idyllic day on Daytona Beach with a new love.

Looking for more songs for your summer playlist? Explore our other Best Songs lists from Dierks Bentley, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Clint black and Alabama.

Related Videos