The 10 Best Country Songs About Dancing, From Two Steps to Boot Scootin' Boogies

A good song, a cold drink, and a dance floor -- the holy trinity of country music. There are a million country songs about slow dancing or cuttin' loose. Let's take a look at the top 10 country songs about dancing to add to your playlist!

10. 'Some Days You Gotta Dance,' The Chicks

Life can get you down, and somedays you really have to get up and dance it out!

Some days you gotta dance

Live it up when you get the chance

'Cause when the world doesn't make no sense

And you're feeling just a little too tense

Gotta loosen up those chains and dance

9. 'Could I Have This Dance,' Anne Murray

This is the perfect first dance song for all the lovebirds in the world!

Could I have this dance, for the rest of my life

Could you be my partner, every night

When we're together, it feels so right

Could I have this dance for the rest of my life

8. 'Footloose,' Blake Shelton

From the 2011 feature film Footloose, Blake Shelton released his own rendition of the bop!

Footloose, kick off your Sunday shoes

Oowhee, Marie shake it, shake it for me

Whoa, Milo c'mon, c'mon let's go

Lose your blues everybody cut footloose, Cut footloose, Whoa

7. 'We Danced,' Brad Paisley

The couple's beautiful love story in Brad Paisley's song "We Danced" is as tender as they come. Remember the dance hall days and take a twirl to this song.

And we danced

Out there on that empty hardwood floor

The chairs up and the lights turned way down low

The music played, we held each other close

And we danced

6. 'Life's A Dance,' John Michael Montgomery

You don't know everything and sometimes life will knock you off your boots. Thankfully, you can treat life as a dance!

Life's a dance you learn as you go

Sometimes you lead, sometimes you follow

Don't worry about what you don't know

Life's a dance you learn as you go

5. 'I Hope You Dance,' Lee Ann Womack

When your children are growing, you wish so many things for them. Please hope that they are never too old or serious to dance.

I hope you still feel small when you stand beside the ocean,

Whenever one door closes I hope one more opens,

Promise me that you'll give faith a fighting chance,

And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance.

Dance... I hope you dance.

4. 'Why Don't We Just Dance,' Josh Turner

Grab your baby by the hand and push the furniture out of the way. Every couple needs to bust a move now and then.

So baby, why don't we just dance

Down the hall,

Maybe straight up the stairs?

Bouncing off the wall,

Floating on air,

Baby, why don't we just dance?

3. 'I Just Wanna Dance With You,' George Strait

Sometimes the best dates are ones where you just dance to the music with the one you love.

I wanna dance with you

Twirl you all around the floor

That's what they intended dancin' for

I just wanna dance with you

I wanna dance with you

Hold you in my arms once more

That's what they invented dancin' for

And I just wanna dance with you

2. 'The Dance,' Garth Brooks

Life can get rough, but don't count yourself out too soon! Don't miss the good times just 'cause your feet might hurt later.

And now I'm glad I didn't know

The way it all would end, the way it all would go

Our lives are better left to chance

I could have missed the pain

But I'd have had to miss the dance

1. 'Boot Scootin' Boogie,' Brooks & Dunn

You could be a part of a flash dance with this song! Plus, a line dance is good for any country soul.

Yeah heel-toe dosie doe come on baby let's go boot scootin'

Oh Cadillac black Jack baby meet me outback we're gonna boogie

Oh get down turn around go to town boot scootin' boogie

Honorable Mentions (all genre):

'Let's Dance,' David Bowie

'Dancing In The Dark,' Bruce Springsteen

'Dancing Queen,' ABBA

'I Wanna Dance With Somebody,' Whitney Houston

'Dancing With Myself,' Billy Idol

'Last Dance,' Donna Summer

'Everybody Dance Now,' C+C Music Factory