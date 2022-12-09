Love is in the air! Congratulations are in order for country star Zac Brown and actress Kelly Yazdi. The pair are engaged to be married, as reported by PEOPLE.

The 44-year-old Zac Brown Band frontman reportedly popped the question "a while ago" while the pair were in Hawaii, with a source telling PEOPLE, "It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private."

Yazdi, 31, is a Minnesota-born model and actress, having appeared in Hawaii Five-O and the 2015 film The Martial Arts Kid, among others. An expert motorcyclist, Yazdi performed stunt work on Katy Perry's 2019 "Harleys in Hawaii" music video.

She is also the founder of Ride Wild, an organization which aims to empower women involved in motorsports and outdoor activities. According to her website, "Kelly created the Ride Wild platform for women powersport riders to come together on the foundation of tribe, adventure, and purpose."

Advertisement

Brown and Yazdi have kept their relationship under wraps, but the model has been on tour with the Zac Brown Band for the past few months. In an Instagram post from July 2022, eagle-eyed fans spotted Yazdi wearing what appears to be an engagement ring during Brown's birthday celebrations.

One thing's for sure: Zac Brown's bride-to-be is country all the way. Yazdi's Instagram is packed with hunting, fishing, horseback riding and off-road adventuring shots. And her outdoorswoman exploits are nothing to scoff at: The model recently broke four world spearfishing records.

The engagement comes 4 years after Brown separated from his wife of 12 years, Shelly Brown. Together, they have 5 children, ranging in age from 8 to 15.

One can only hope the Zac Brown Band finds the time to throw a huge wedding bash for their lead singer. The group released a deluxe edition of their 2021 album The Comeback in September 2022. They will resume touring in March 2023.

Advertisement

The Zac Brown Band is also scheduled to perform at the upcoming CBS New Year's Eve special, Nashville's Big Bash, co-hosted by Jimmie Allen and Elle King, airing live Dec. 31 from the country music capital. No doubt Brown's bride-to-be will be in attendance.

Related Videos