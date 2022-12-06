Luke Bryan Gave Fellow 'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry a Crash Course in Country Education

Luke Bryan and Katy Perry may spend a lot of time together as American Idol hosts, but that doesn't mean Perry has picked up all the country-living habits Bryan has been teaching his family -- specifically, using "doe pee" to bag the big bucks when deer hunting.

On a recent episode of Audacy's Rob and Holly show, Bryan shared a tidbit of a conversation with his 14-year-old son Bo. During a FaceTime call on the set of American Idol while on break, Bryan recalled a time where Perry overheard something peculiar in conversation to hilarious effect.

"So, Katy's listening to me talk to my 14-year-old, and he goes, 'Dad, do we have any doe pee around here?' which is doe urine," said Bryan. It turns out Perry thought she heard him say something totally different.

"Watching Katy Perry try to figure out what the hell me and my son were talking about, she was like, 'Did your son just ask you do you have any dope around the house?' I said, 'Katy, he's asking for doe pee,' and she goes, 'Like urine from an animal?' I was like, 'Yes, what's we use to bring the big bucks in," Bryan explained with a laugh. "I feel sorry for her and Lionel [Richie], and the country education that they have to get from me."

For those not in the know, doe urine is from does in heat, which attracts bucks. It can be used as a cover scent since it's found so often out in the wild. It's just one little tidbit you might learn from someone who lives a country lifestyle, going hunting included.

Perry is a new mother, so it's possible some of Bryan's influence with his son might rub off on her. Bryan is proud of Katy and seeing her "embrace" being a mother, as he revealed to People.

"It's just really amazing being there with Katy and watching her [be a mom]," he said. "Sometimes in the breaks, she'll FaceTime Orlando and little Daisy Dove. And so, I'll get to say, 'Hey.' " Perry is quite a busy mom, giving Bryan plenty of time to see her 2-year-old daughter, who she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

"But just watching Katy embrace being a mother is a very beautiful thing to watch," said Bryan. "I never had a doubt she would be a tremendous mother."

