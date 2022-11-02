'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Delivers Effortless Rendition of Zac Brown Band's 'Colder Weather'

The knockouts continued on The Voice on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and Team Blake's Bryce Leatherwood competed against his team members Jay Allen and Kate Kalvach. The 22-year-old country singer, whom Shelton compared to George Strait in the battles, performed Zac Brown Band's sentimental 2010 song, "Colder Weather."

The song started off slow as Leatherwood showed off the low and mid range of his voice in the first verse and chorus. Leatherwood then jumped to the bridge and exploded into the final chorus, taking the song an octave higher and hitting each note with confidence.

"Yeah, I wanna see you again / But I'm stuck in colder weather / Maybe tomorrow will be better / Can I call you then," he sang passionately.

Also performing in this three-way knockout was Jay Allen, who sang Matt Stell's "Prayed For You." He put on a strong performance, but the coaches noted that he had a few errors throughout the song. It was later revealed that his emotions overtook him because his fiancée was in the audience. Kate Kalvach then performed a rendition of Justin Bieber's "Anyone," which earned high praise from the coaches, and even got coach Camila Cabello on her feet.

In the end, Shelton chose Leatherwood to continue on his team. Fortunately, Kalvach has been given another chance, as coach Camila stole her for her team. Jay Allen was sent home.

Leatherwood has a been a solid contender throughout the competition so far. The coaches first heard him in the blind auditions when he sang Conway Twitty's "Goodbye Time" (which was memorably covered by Shelton in 2004). He then made it through the battle round against husband-wife duo, The Dryes, by singing Brooks & Dunn's "Red Dirt Road."

Artists will continue to be eliminated as the knockout rounds go into next week, and the live shows will begin on Monday, Nov. 14.

