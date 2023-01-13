Another day, another juicy bit of Yellowstone behind-the-scenes gossip. Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the hit Paramount Network series, said that watching the show at home with the family can make for some...uh...uncomfortable viewing.

While walking the red carpet at the Jan. 10th Golden Globe Awards, Hauser and his wife, Cynthia Daniel, admitted that their daughter, Steely Rose, 10, doesn't enjoy seeing her father's character Rip Wheeler get romantic with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) on the show.

"I can say our daughter does not like seeing Cole kiss Beth on this show," Daniel told US Weekly.? "It makes her really uncomfortable."

The couple added that although Steely has largely gotten used to seeing her dad in lovey-dovey moments on-screen, she has been pretty disgusted by his Yellowstone antics, "especially at first," Hauser noted.

"She was like, 'What the hell was that?'" Hauser said of Steely's initial reaction to the Rip and Beth romance. "She almost ran out of the room pissed off, yeah."

Steely by name, steely by nature! Hauser's daughter isn't the only one of his brood to take umbrage at his love scenes, however. His wife, Cynthia Daniel, admitted that the 2018 series premiere of Yellowstone, which featured a very hot-and-heavy scene between Rip and Beth, was "a little intense."

"The first episode was Cole slamming Beth against the wall, having sex and making out," Daniel recalled, adding that her friendship with Kelly Reilly makes it all okay. "But, like I said, Kelly is such a cool girl and she makes it very comfortable."

Besides, as a former actress herself, Daniel knows the ropes. She and Hauser have been married since 2006, and they share three children. There's 10-year-old Steely, as well as two teenaged sons: Colt (14) and Ryland (18).

Hauser and Daniel said that their kids grew up watching their dad play Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone. And they'll probably keep watching his too-cool-for-school cowboy for a few more years: Hauser recently revealed that Yellowstone will be around for at least two more seasons.

