RipTok: 'Yellowstone' Fan Favorite Rip Wheeler is Taking Over TikTok

Alright, I admit it, I have a huge crush on Rip Wheeler and I have no shame about it. Honestly, who wouldn't? Have you seen him? He's pretty much everyone's boyfriend at this point, with his sharp voice, classic black cowboy hat, sunglasses and beard. Let's face it -- we all want to be Beth Dutton. Cole Hauser deserves all the awards.

So one day, as I was scrolling along TikTok for hours, as one does, I stopped in my tracks because I saw Rip Wheeler on my screen. Only, it wasn't Rip Wheeler. It was a fan who looked exactly like him. Signature jacket and all. John Dutton would be proud.

Eric Harris, whose user name is @ericharris1981, decided to start posting content he knew would hit with Yellowstone fans. Using the hashtag "RipTok," he began posting several videos of himself all while using trends that were making their way around TikTok. He immediately went viral and has continued to fill the holes in the hearts of fans while we eagerly await for season 5.

Other users have followed the trend and have been posting their own versions of RipTok videos, which feature Hauser acting as the rancher. User @Roughy307 posted a video of himself, with the question "aren't you worried about dudes taking your girl??" That's when the video cuts to several clips of Rip walking through the fields. Because well, we all know Rip isn't worried about anybody taking Beth away from him. The pair basically belonged together from the start.

I'll be honest, Yellowstone fans truly shock me, but in a good way. It's so good to see a show gain the respect that it deserves from viewers. If only my TikTok could stay on Yellowstone content forever, I'd be a very happy girl.

Anyway, enjoy some more Rip Wheeler Tiktoks below. You're welcome.

