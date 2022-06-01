'Yellowstone' Honored With 2022 ACM Film Award

The 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors will take place at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24, 2022. Country music winners will be recognized from the 57th ACM Awards that took place earlier this year with additional special honorees receiving special awards. Among these honors is the ACM Film Award, which will be recognizing the Paramount Network's popular western series Yellowstone.

"ACM Honors is truly a special and unique night as the entire Country Music community comes together to celebrate the achievements of artists, musicians, and industry executives that have made a positive impact on the industry during the prior year or over their careers," said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside. "Being the 15th anniversary of this event also makes it a night to remember some of the Academy's pioneers who originally inspired these honors."

The ACM Film Award was originally created to honor the music and film contributions of singing cowboy Tex Ritter who was just as well known for his acting career as he was for making country music. This award honors an outstanding television movie, series, or feature film released during the preceding calendar year which prominently features country music.

In a press release, ACM shared the reasoning behind honoring Yellowstone as this year's ACM Film Award winner.

"The dramatic scenes and compelling music heard on Yellowstone have captivated audiences, introducing viewers to numerous Country and Americana artists beyond the mainstream. Artists such as Zach Bryan, Hayes Carll, Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, and ACM Award winner Lainey Wilson have all had their music featured in the show. In addition to Kevin Costner, cast members Ryan Bingham and Luke Grimes' musical pursuits have cast a further spotlight on the Country Music genre."

Past recipients of the ACM Film Award include some of the biggest films centered around country music like Country Strong, Crazy Heart, O Brother Where Art Thou, and Sweet Dreams. The TV series Nashville is also among past recipients as well as the films A Star is Born and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

