Who is Carly Pearce's Boyfriend Riley King?

Carly Pearce has been making headlines left and right, making a name for herself in the country music world! The singer began her journey in 2017 after she released "Every Little Thing" which helped her secure a record deal. The song instantly became a hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard country chart. Her debut album, of the same name, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

In 2021 she went on to release her EP, 29, later releasing a full studio album, 29: Written in Stone which includes hits "Diamondback," Next Girls," "Dear Miss Loretta'' featuring Patty Loveless, and "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" featuring Ashley McBryde.

In 2018 the singer revealed she was dating Michael Ray after interacting on his Instagram account. The couple became engaged on December 19, 2018, marrying on October 6, 2019. Unfortunately, the couple split up with Pearce filing for divorce in June 2020. But, that didn't stop the country singer from finding love again! Luckily for us, we've slowly been seeing Pearce get back on the love train, confirming her relationship with Riley King on social media!

Who is Riley King?

Not much is known about King since he seems to be pretty private, but what we do know is he is a former Major League Baseball player who played for the Kansas City Royals from 2013 to 2016. The Missoula native graduated from the University of Montana Western with a business administration degree and went on to launch a career in real estate and co-founded the Cowan King Group-Parks Realty.

At the beginning of the relationship, Pearce was pretty private, keeping it away from the media. "We met through mutual friends a long time ago, but I think it was necessary for me to keep this one to myself for a while," she told ET. "But I'm not trying to hide in any way; I'm just trying to be more aware of my personal life and protect my heart a little more."

"I Believe in Love"

Nowadays, King has become a regular on Pearce's social media, showing her fans a peek into their life. The couple has also been more public with their relationship, showing up together at several award shows and public events. Back in November King paid tribute to his girlfriend after the 2021 CMA Awards, after she won Female Vocalist of the year.

Sharing several photos, including one of them kissing, he stated, "Your dedication and work ethic is unmatched. Grateful and fortunate to have a front row seat watching all of your dreams coming true! Incredible night at the @cma awards celebrating this babe, THE FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR!" We love a good "proud boyfriend" moment.

Despite her divorce and heartbreak, the singer has repeatedly stated that she still believes in love despite the hurt, "I believe in love. I want to find love. I got married because I was in love," the country music singer told The Sun. "I mean that's the whole thing. I absolutely will never let a failed relationship keep me from finding that love that I deserve."

Keeping the love alive, the duo recently celebrated their one-year anniversary on April 25! King posted a photo of the duo, captioning it, "One year of loving you 😘 Happy anniversary Car and thanks for the best year of my life!"

Congratulations. to this beautiful couple!

