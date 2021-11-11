2021 CMA Awards: The Best Dressed Country Stars

It's safe to say that the CMA Awards were a total success, hosted by our favorite country cowboy, Luke Bryan. This year we had a lot of surprises such as Luke Combs' new single 'Doin' This,' Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton's performance honoring Aretha Franklin, and The American Idol judges making a special appearance to surprise the host!

But by far, this year was extra special since celebrities got to walk down the red carpet once again, and let me tell you these stars did not disappoint. Shout out to their stylists for bringing out the glam!

Several celebrities showed their smiles as they eagerly awaited to see which nominees would win during this year's awards show. Although every country star looked flawless, it was singers like Carly Pearce and Jimmie Allen who definitely took the spotlight, as Allen wore a bright pink suit that fit him perfectly well, shining like the bright star he is.

Pearce wore a beautiful midnight blue outfit with some shimmer, paired with some ankle strap sandals that completed the outfit. Then you had Maren Morris who looked like a boss, with a white power suit that definitely made you look twice! She sure looked phenomenal.

Let's not forget about Elle King who recently stepped out two months post baby, wearing a sparkling silver top with black pants and an iconic black blazer. This mama definitely knows how to work a red carpet!

And of course, the iconic Jennifer Hudson wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress, while Carrie Underwood's sparkling metallic gown paired with some diamond earrings and high stilettos gave off iconic vibes! Also, shout out to Kelsea Ballerini's high slit, looking as stylish as ever!

Here are a few more pictures of some of the best dress celebrities that definitely deserve recognition, because they sure know how to clean up well. Which one is your favorite?

2021 CMA Awards - The Best Dressed Stars

Kelsea Ballerini

Mickey Guyton

Miranda Lambert

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Jimmie Allen

Katy Perry

?Maren Morris

Luke Combs

Carly Pearce

Gabby Barrett

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking

Kane Brown

Thomas Rhett

