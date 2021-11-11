Entertainment

2021 CMA Awards: The Best Dressed Country Stars

It's safe to say that the CMA Awards were a total success, hosted by our favorite country cowboy, Luke Bryan. This year we had a lot of surprises such as Luke Combs' new single 'Doin' This,' Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton's performance honoring Aretha Franklin, and The American Idol judges making a special appearance to surprise the host!

But by far, this year was extra special since celebrities got to walk down the red carpet once again, and let me tell you these stars did not disappoint. Shout out to their stylists for bringing out the glam!

Several celebrities showed their smiles as they eagerly awaited to see which nominees would win during this year's awards show. Although every country star looked flawless, it was singers like Carly Pearce and Jimmie Allen who definitely took the spotlight, as Allen wore a bright pink suit that fit him perfectly well, shining like the bright star he is.

Pearce wore a beautiful midnight blue outfit with some shimmer, paired with some ankle strap sandals that completed the outfit. Then you had Maren Morris who looked like a boss, with a white power suit that definitely made you look twice! She sure looked phenomenal.

Let's not forget about Elle King who recently stepped out two months post baby, wearing a sparkling silver top with black pants and an iconic black blazer. This mama definitely knows how to work a red carpet!

And of course, the iconic Jennifer Hudson wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress, while Carrie Underwood's sparkling metallic gown paired with some diamond earrings and high stilettos gave off iconic vibes! Also, shout out to Kelsea Ballerini's high slit, looking as stylish as ever!

Here are a few more pictures of some of the best dress celebrities that definitely deserve recognition, because they sure know how to clean up well. Which one is your favorite?

2021 CMA Awards - The Best Dressed Stars

Kelsea Ballerini

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Mickey Guyton

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Mickey Guyton attends the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Miranda Lambert

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Miranda Lambert attends the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jimmie Allen

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Katy Perry

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Katy Perry attends the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

?Maren Morris

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Maren Morris attends the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Luke Combs

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Caroline Boyer and Luke Bryan attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Carly Pearce

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Carly Pearce attends the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Gabby Barrett

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Gabby Barrett attends the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Kane Brown

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Kane Brown attends the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Thomas Rhett

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Thomas Rhett attends the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

