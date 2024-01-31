Will Travis Kelce Join Taylor Swift at the Grammys? Everything We Know

Taylor Swift has been a regular fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games leading up to the team's AFC Championship victory on Sunday, Jan. 28. The singer will head to Los Angeles this Sunday (Feb. 4) to attend the Grammy Awards, but don't expect boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to join her. Don't worry, there's no "Bad Blood" between the love birds; it just comes down to scheduling.

The Chiefs' recent win secured their spot in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, in Las Vegas. Per TMZ, the team will need to travel to Vegas the same weekend as the Grammys to prepare for the big game. The players will reportedly be on a "strict schedule" during the week leading up to the matchup, so there won't be time for Kelce to attend the awards show.

Although Swift won't have Kelce by her side, she'll likely bring someone else to join as her plus one. Her friend Keleigh Teller served as her date at January's Golden Globe Awards.

Swift is nominated for six awards at the show. These include Record of the Year, Song of the Year (nominated as songwriter) and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Anti-Hero," as well as Album of the Year for Midnights and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Karma" feat. Ice Spice.

After the Grammys, Swift will fly to Tokyo, Japan for a four-show run on the international leg of The Eras Tour. There was some worry among social media users that Swift wouldn't be able to make it back to the states for the Super Bowl, as her final concert takes place on Saturday night (Feb. 10). However, a source has since confirmed that Swift will appear at the big game.

"It's a brutal flight, but she'll get on her plane right after the concert," the source told Page Six.

Their on-field reunion after the latest game is a huge indication that Swift and Kelce's relationship is going strong. If anything, their slight schedule conflicts can be attributed to the fact that they're both at the top of their game in the respective careers.