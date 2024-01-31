This Airline is Offering Taylor Swift-Inspired Super Bowl Flights from Kansas City to Vegas

The ultimate way for Swifties in KC to head to the big game.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are essentially Kansas City royalty at this point, and a major airline is responding to the public's fascination with the famous couple in a genius way.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers at this year's Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11. Due to this, airlines are adding direct flights from KC to Las Vegas, and fans who fly United will undoubtedly be reminded of Swift and Kelce. Of the 40 direct flights added to United's schedule, fans have the choice to take UA 1989 (inspired by Swift's 1989 album), UA 2287 (inspired by Swift's song "22" and Kelce's No. 87 jersey), and UA 1587 (named after Kelce and Mahomes' numbers).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, flights range anywhere from $831 for economy to $4,208 for business class. The flights will reportedly carry more than 14,000 travelers. United will likely have a busy couple of weeks, as the airline notes that most tickets are usually purchased within the next two weeks.

Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs earned their place in Super Bowl LVIII after winning against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 28. Swift was present at the game, and the two made headlines with their sweet, on-field reunion after the Chiefs secured the win.

There has been chatter on social media about whether or not Swift will be able to make the Super Bowl, as she has a show in Tokyo the night before. A source has since confirmed to Page Six that the pop star will indeed be in attendance.

Super Bowl LVIII takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.