Kansas City Chiefs fans (and Taylor Swift fans, alike) celebrated after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (Jan. 28), securing their place in Super Bowl LVIII. Swift was at the game and planted a game-winning kiss on boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, but the celebrations didn't stop there. Photos shared to social media show Swift partying with Kelce's family, friends, and a few of her close friends, after the game.

Ross Travis, former Chiefs tight end and friend to Kelce, shared a photo of a large group of people celebrating after the game on his Instagram story. Swift appears in the bottom of the frame, smiling while wearing a Chiefs championship hat. Also included in the snap are Kelce's parents, Ed and Donna Kelce. The group is all smiles as they pose for the camera.

Keleigh Teller, Swift's close friend and wife of actor Miles Teller, was also in attendance at the game, and she shared glimpses into the celebrations as well. Teller graced fans with a photo of Swift with Ed, Donna and Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce. The four looked ecstatic as they laughed, arm-in-arm.

Another photo included Swift, Teller, actor Cara Delevigne and Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie.

Swift and Teller also posed for a cute friend moment.

The Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. There has been chatter among social media about whether Swift will be able to make the big game, as she is performing in Tokyo the night before. However, the general conclusions from fans is that it is possible for her to make her way to Las Vegas in time.