See Taylor Swift's Priceless Reaction to Travis Kelce's Victory Speech

By winning Sunday's (Jan. 28) AFC championship game over the Baltimore Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs punched a ticket to the Super Bowl for the forth time in five years. For a couple of reasons, this run felt different than the three previous Super Bowls reached by the tandem of tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes Obviously, more eyes were on the squad this season because of its newest biggest fan, Taylor Swift. Also, the team faced a very tough path to the Super Bowl, winning closely-contested road games on consecutive weekends over the Buffalo Bills and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

Naturally, Kelce was on top of the world, between Swift joining him on the field for the post-game celebration and his role in the Chiefs' 17-10 win.

"You've got to fight for your right to party!," Kelce yelled. "Believe it, baby, we are going to Las Vegas, Nev. Going to get us another one!"

Kelce was referencing both his affinity for Beastie Boys lyrics and his quest for a third Super Bowl ring.

The CBS broadcast quickly cut to Swift, who was clapping and smiling over Kelce's to-the-point post-game speech.

When Swift took the field shortly after the game, it set up the couple's greatest rom-com photo op to date.

Swift joined the post-game fray along with Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed. Then, Swift and Kelce shared an on-camera kiss that'll go down in pop culture lore.

In one viral clip, Kelce can be heard saying "What's up, sweetie?" to Swift. She responded with "I've never seen anything like that," likely referencing the on-field action and post-game pageantry.

The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 in the Super Bowl. Speculation between now and then will likely revolve around whether or not Swift's Saturday night concert in Tokyo will keep her from attending the big game.

