The alleged comment came during an in-game promo for next week's Grammys.

Before she shared a kiss for the ages with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift was the talk of social media for a different reason.

CBS broadcast Sunday's (Jan. 28) AFC championship game, which the Kansas City Chiefs won over the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10. While the game's announcers plugged the Grammy Awards, which will air this coming Sunday, the cameras focused on Swift. Rightfully so, as she's up for multiple awards.

Swift was talking to others during the segment. Many online believe that at some point, she said, "Go away, please" in reaction to the broadcast.

Taylor Swift on-camera during a Grammys promo says, ?Go away, please? pic.twitter.com/XpEw6zBq0N — Ken Fang -- Very Asian (@fangsbites) January 28, 2024

She's looking up at something, so it's feasible that she caught a glimpse of the game broadcast, found the camera pointed at her and spoke her mind.

Cameras also caught Swift celebrating her partner Travis Kelce's big game, including a touchdown catch. On Sunday, he grabbed 11 catches for 116 yards and one touchdown. In the process, he broke Jerry Rice's record for the most career receptions by a player in postseason play.

The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 in Super Bowl LVIII. It's a rematch of the 2020 game, in which Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes won their first world championship together by topping the 49ers 31-20. The Chiefs also won last year's Super Bowl, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles by a final score of 38-35.

The new Swift fan theories and online speculation revolves around whether or not she'll be at the Super Bowl. She's is heading back out on the international leg of The Eras Tour on Wed., Feb. 7, playing four dates in Tokyo through Sat., Feb. 10. This schedule will make it tough for Swift to be back in Las Vegas by kickoff at 6:30 p.m., but many believe she can and will make it.

