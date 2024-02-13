Watch Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dance to Her Song 'Love Story' After Super Bowl Win

"You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess."

In another fairytale moment from everyone's favorite power couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were filmed dancing to "Love Story" together at a Las Vegas nightclub on Sunday night, just hours after Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl.

The Chiefs' win over the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 made Travis Kelce, 34, a back-to-back Super Bowl champion. To celebrate the victory, Kelce brought Swift, also 34, to the Chiefs' afterparty at XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas, where multiple lookers-on caught their adorable victory dance on video.

Footage shared by Pop Base shows the couple dancing to a club mix of "Love Story," from Swift's 2008 album "Fearless." Swift had a drink in-hand as she sang along to the chorus she wrote more than a decade ago ("You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess / It's a love story, baby just say 'yes'"). The couple then shared a sweet smooch.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dancing to ?Love Story? at the Super Bowl after-party. pic.twitter.com/kwxjRMjlyY — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2024

Across social media, Swifties are pouring into the comments section to celebrate Taylor and Travis' full-circle moment. "I LOVE that we've been allowed to witness it all unfold! Love their love! She's livin that Billionaire life to it's fullest..." wrote one commenter. Still another had wedding bells on the brain, writing, "he's gonna propose in the next 3 weeks bookmark."

Per People, the couple pointed at each other while singing the lyrics. They later ordered a platter of chicken tenders and french fries to their table in the club's VIP section. At one point, Kelce even took to the DJ booth to serenade Swift with another one of her "Fearless" songs, "You Belong with Me."

Kelce reportedly spent much of the night chatting up his teammates and friends, eventually sitting down beside Swift for a moment of calm. The celebrations continued until after 5 a.m. The couple were spotted leaving the club hand-in-hand, with Swift wearing Kelce's black sequined jacket. We're swooning.