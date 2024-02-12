Plus, how to get the look for less.

Taylor Swift is known for bringing her fashion A-game to Kansas City Chiefs games, and her Super Bowl look on Sunday (Feb. 11) was no exception. Swift stunned in an all-black outfit with beautiful, yet subtle jewelry that cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. All told, her entire outfit is valued around $50,000. Here's a breakdown of each facet of her look.

The first thing fans might have noticed about Swift's outfit was the knit, corset style tank top she wore. The piece is the Dion Lee Black Suspend Tank Top, available at SSENSE. It retails for $720. Swift also brought with her a red Chiefs bomber jacket with "'60" on the back, which is the year the team was founded. This piece comes from WEAR by Erin Andrews. It serves as the most affordable piece in her ensemble, retailing for $130. Swift chose black for her pants as well, wearing a pair of Crystal Slit Jeans from Area. These are available for a price of $695.

A Closer Look at Swift's Chiefs-Themed Jewelry

While Swift's clothes gave off a subtle grunge look, her jewelry expressed her love for the Chiefs. Naturally, she needed to represent Kelce's jersey number, and she did so with a 14k gold "87" necklace from Stephanie Gottlieb ($4,250). She also wore a Stephanie Gottlieb Diamond Tennis Choker ($7,500) and a Retrouvai ruby ring ($3,210).

Swift added more red to her look with a Shay Ruby necklace ($5,420) and a Shay Ruby Eternity Band bracelet ($5,660). The most expensive single item in her outfit was the Shay Ruby Stretch Bracelet, which runs for $19,950.00, according to TaylorSwiftStyled.

Let's not forget another beautiful piece on her ear: a Jacquie Aiche ear cuff that is available for $6,500. Another standout item Swift brought with her was the Judith Leiber Football Super Bowl Clutch, which retails for $4,495.

While not everyone may be able to afford all the items on Swift's Super Bowl outfit list, her look can be replicated with more affordable items. Check out this tank top from Revolve, as well as these jeans and this BaubleBar necklace to get a similar look.

Swift's Super Bowl shopping certainly didn't go to waste. She had the chance to showcase her style on the field when the Chiefs took home the win over the San Francisco 49ers. She's cheer captain and on the bleachers!