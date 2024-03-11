Fans of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have likely been following the couple's daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey as they embark on their respective careers, and the three women recently took time to be together for their first sisters' trip.

Gracie McGraw shared a few snaps from the recent getaway on social media. The photos show the sisters sitting in an elegant dining room, hanging out at a bar and exploring together. Although Gracie didn't share where they traveled, the location seems to be warm and possibly in a different country. Other scenes from their trip include baked goods on display and lush, green foliage.

"First sister trip ever!! Love them so much it hurts," Gracie wrote alongside the post. "Cannot wait for the next one!!!! My little sisters are everything and more. I'm so lucky to be their older sis."

Fans were overjoyed to see the women spending time together on their first-ever girls' trip. One fan wrote, "This must make your parents' hearts happy! The last picture needs a frame! Sisters are the best!" Another commented, "I'm one of four sisters, and there is nothing like em! My mom always said the best gift she ever gave us was each other! Enjoy!!"

All three McGraw daughters have been making waves in their own careers in adulthood. Gracie McGraw is an accomplished singer living in New York City. The 26-year-old often shares clips of her performances and moments from her everyday life. Audrey McGraw also has the singing bug passed down to her from her parents. The youngest of the McGraw clan, now 21, often shares heartfelt singing clips from behind her piano.

Maggie McGraw graduated from Stanford University in 2020 with a degree in Sustainability Science and Practice, and she received her master's degree in 2021. She has also displayed her impressive singing talent through the years.