Tim McGraw Hypes 'Pal' and 'Yellowstone' 'Great-Grandson' Kevin Costner's New Western

Before he became synonymous with westerns in modern settings as John Dutton on "Yellowstone," Kevin Costner starred in such old west-set films as "Silverado" (1985), "Wyatt Earp" (1994), "Open Range" (2003) and, most famously, "Dances With Wolves" (1990), which won a Best Director Oscar for Costner as well as Best Picture.

This summer, Costner will ride again in a western film as part of "Horizon: an American Saga." An epic in the truest sense of the term, the movie will be released in two parts: "Chapter 1" (out June 28) and "Chapter 2" (out Aug. 16).

On Tuesday (Feb. 27), Tim McGraw shared a snippet of the trailer on Instagram as well as a note of support for Costner.

"First look at my pal (and great grandson in the ['Yellowstone'] family) Kevin Costner's new project ['Horizon: an American Saga'].... Looks fantastic!," McGraw wrote.

As he references, McGraw's "1883" character James Dutton is the grandfather of lead "Yellowstone" character John.

Per its synopsis on IMDB, "Chapter 1" "chronicles a multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West."

Not only does Costner star in the two parter opposite Sienna Miller, Luke Wilson, Danny Huston, Michael Angarano and others. Costner directed the film and co-wrote it with Jon Baird, whose credits include the TV series "National Parks."

Modern Hollywood films getting split into two parts isn't too out of the ordinary, with examples ranging from Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit" films to the most recent big-screen adaptation of "Dune." However, the second part or chapter rarely gets released in the same calendar, much less within two months.

McGraw's post came one day after the first trailer dropped for the two-part film.