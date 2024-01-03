Tim McGraw Is 'Still Goin' Strong' With Faith Hill As He Shares Pic From 25 Years Ago

As the world enters a brand new year, Tim McGraw is looking back on the past. Specifically, he's looking back on a sweet photo of himself and wife Faith Hill from 25 years ago.

To celebrate the new year, McGraw posted a photo of himself and Hill from 1999. In the black-and-white, candid snap, McGraw stands with his arms around Hill's waist, and she clasps her hands over his. He appears to be looking and smiling at someone off-camera while Hill looks right at him.

"Happy New Year!!" McGraw wrote alongside the photo. "1999 and still goin strong!!!"

The photo was taken in the early days of their marriage, as the two married in 1996. They appear to be standing in front of a tour bus or RV, so it's possible the photo took place on the road.

Hill gave the photo a 'like,' while fans and fellow artists gushed over the couple in the comments. Morgane Stapleton, the wife of Chris Stapleton, commented heart eyes and fire emojis while writing "Love y'all!!!" One Instagram user wrote, "Still STILL one of The Hottest couples out there. I hope you two stay as happy you seem." Other fans wished them a Happy New Year, with one writing, "Happy new year to one of my favourite couples of all time." Many people asked for the two to tour together or release new music again.

Tim and Faith celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on Oct. 6, 2023, and both shared heartfelt messages on the day. McGraw shared the first photo ever taken of them at Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, writing, "I fell for you in an instant!" Hill posted a picture of the two of them as well, calling Tim her "one and only. "