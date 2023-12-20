See the Throwback Tim McGraw Photo His Daughters 'Could Not Stop Laughing' At

Tim McGraw followed his three daughters' leads by laughing over a meme-ably awkward image from the first professional photoshoot of his country music career. McGraw shared the very '90s image —which shows him broodingly clinging to an acoustic guitar— on Tuesday (Dec. 19) via Instagram.

"My daughters ran across this today and could not stop laughing!! I have to admit, pretty funny! My first photo shoot..... Had no Idea!!!," he wrote in the caption. "Sometimes you just have to laugh at yourself."

Two of McGraw's three daughters with his wife Faith Hill must be in on the joke. Youngest daughter Audrey, age 21, reacted with "HAHA." Oldest child Gracie, age 26, added that the image is "iconic."

Audrey and Gracie have a middle sibling, 25-year-old Maggie.

All three daughters inherited their parents' musical talents.

Audrey posted a piano-based cover of Pat Benatar's "Fire and Ice" in August of 2022. She's since leaned into the family tradition of singing country songs with a cover of "Beneath Still Waters," a song associated with both George Jones and Emmylou Harris.

Gracie is pursuing her musical theater career and has scored her own list of viral moments. Maggie sang in the rock band Sister Supply while a student at Stanford University.

Tim dreams of forming a five-piece family singing group, but as he tells it, his kids haven't bought into the idea.

"I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point," he told "Entertainment Tonight". "I talk about it all the time, and they're like, 'I'm not singing with you, Dad.' They'll sing with Mom. I'm probably not on par with the rest of them. I'm the worst singer in the family."

