Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have already earned their places within country music history with their successful careers, and they seem to have passed their musical talent down to their daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey. All three girls have showcased their musical talents on social media or onstage throughout the years, and their youngest, Audrey, recently shared an Emmylou Harris cover that simply stunned fans.

In a clip shared to Instagram, Audrey sits in a brightly lit room while performing the tune -- which was written by Dallas Frazier and first released by George Jones in 1968 -- on piano. She performs a deeply heartfelt version of the song, slowing the tempo down as she plays the notes on piano and passionately sings out the lyrics. Her vocal talent is clear from the start of the video, and while she certainly has her own unique vocal tone, echoes of her mother's voice come through slightly when she hits the high notes.

"Good 'ole dramatic country music," she wrote alongside the video.

Audrey's social media followers were astounded by the rare performance video, and many of them requested that she record and release her own music. One person complimented her talent by writing, "I believe I know now what unicorns and angels sound like." Others commented on her likeness -- both physically and vocally - to her mother, Faith Hill.

Her older sister Gracie also chimed in on the clip, simply commenting, "Slay."

Audrey shares many insights into her life on social media, including various snaps from New York City, Los Angeles and beyond. Her singing videos seem to have increased this year, however, as she posted a previous performance video in March of herself singing Fleetwood Mac's "Gold Dust Woman."

"I'm half asleep and it's past midnight, but here's a little jam.. Goodnight!" she wrote alongside the post.