Faith Hill Prepared Tim McGraw His 'Favorite Meal' For His Birthday and It Looks Delicious

For his 56th birthday, Tim McGraw feasted on his favorite comfort foods thanks to his spouse, fellow country star and actor Faith Hill.

Hill posted McGraw's "favorite meal," which didn't sit untouched until suppertime, on social media.

"My husband couldn't wait until dinner for his favorite meal so we are having it for lunch......most likely again for dinner," Hill wrote in the caption of an Instagram video.

The meal likely reminded McGraw of numerous festive occasions, both in Nashville and back home in Louisiana. Hill listed the Southern-style menu on Instagram: pot roast, rice and gravy, peas and cornbread, collar greens and sweet tea.

Advertisement

Hill can be heard saying, "This is what you wanted, baby" before giving McGraw the green light to "dig in!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill)



McGraw first met Hill in 1994 during a rising artist showcase at Nashville's Country Radio Seminar (CRS). They bonded while touring together in 1996 and became engaged that same summer.

"We were in the dressing room, here, June 26, 1996, and it was raining and stuff and we'd been on tour for a while together, and I joked around with her about getting married. And so I looked at her, grabbed her by the hands, and dropped forward [on my knees] onstage," McGraw told People. "She said, 'We're at a country music festival in a trailer house, and you're asking me to marry you?' And I said, 'Yeah.' So I went onstage ... When I came back offstage, [I saw] a Sharpie with lipstick kisses all over it, saying, 'Yes! I'm gonna be your wife.' "

The couple wed on Oct. 6, 1996. They're the parents of three adult children: Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.