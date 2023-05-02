Guy Fieri-Approved BBQ, Secret Speakeasies + More: The Best Things We Ate and Drank at the 2023 Stagecoach Festival

The 2023 Stagecoach Festival, the three-day country music extravaganza in the California desert (country Coachella, if you will), is officially a wrap. In addition to the incredible lineup -- which included three Yellowstone cast members (Lainey Wilson, Ryan Bingham and Luke Grimes), a surprise Opry invitation for Jon Pardi, a collaboration between Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn, '90s country excellence from Brooks & Dunn and much, much more -- there was another component that kept us going all weekend long: food. What's better than country music? Only country music AND carbs. After all, you really need your energy when you're trekking 5-plus miles a day across festival grounds to see your favorite artists.

Thankfully, Stagecoach did not disappoint. Over the course of the fest, we at Wide Open Country enjoyed some of the most delicious food around.

Below, we rounded up the best things we ate and drank at the 2023 Stagecoach music festival.

Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse

I really think Guy Fieri has it all figured out. He spends his life traveling around, spreading joy and enjoying some of the most mouth-watering eats in the country. He's also a staple at Stagecoach, bringing together the world's best BBQ pit masters to feed thousands of hungry festivalgoers with his Stagecoach Smokehouse. This year was no exception. Attendees watched Fieri host live cooking demos with celebrity guests -- including Pardi, Wilson and Taylor Sheridan -- all while chowing down on brisket and sipping an ice cold beer.

We enjoyed the Smokehouse Street Corn (Mexican street corn topped with your choice of jalapeno cheddar sausage, rib tips, ribs or brisket -- I opted for the brisket) and the brisket mac and cheese. Both dishes were so delicious that I'm already dreaming about next year's menu.

Secret Speakeasy

The weather in the California desert is not for the faint of heart. Thankfully, country fans are made of tough stuff. Even still, any respite from the 100-degree heat is welcome, and we found the best hidden oasis in all of Stagecoach in a secret speakeasy inside the Stagecoach Smokehouse. Sonny's, an adorable tiki-inspired hidden bar, had AC (truly a blessing), the cutest decor and, of course, delicious mixed drinks.

We especially enjoyed the Penichillin and the Blue Hawaii cocktails (and the great vibes).

Classic Festival Eats

Is it even a music festival unless you're eating something dipped in batter and fried? Even better if it's on a stick. Corn dogs were the perfect grab-and-go meal as we rushed off to catch the next set. Some other delish on-the-go foods we enjoyed: carne asada fries, pizza and chicken tenders, which were the perfect end-of-the-day meal. Best enjoyed while watching Old Dominion's breezy Saturday night show.

Nashville Hot Chicken

Country stars weren't the only Nashville import at Stagecoach. Hattie B's, a hot chicken restaurant and a Music City staple, also made a welcome appearance. Because I'm only a Nashville transplant and not a true Nashvillian, I knew I couldn't handle the heat that a hot chicken sandwich packs. (I could never survive on Hot Ones.) Thankfully, Hattie B's offers a "hot or not" option, and the sweet lady at the counter didn't even judge me when I opted for the "not hot" chicken sandwich. Paired with an ice cold lemonade, it was just what I needed to keep me energized and ready to dance to some more country music.