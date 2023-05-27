Unlike most twenty-somethings, Gracie McGraw has no problem taking a fashion tip or two from mom. Of course, it helps when your mom is country icon Faith Hill.

Gracie McGraw, the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, attended the May 18 premiere of the film On Our Way in an all-vintage look pulled from her mom's closet. The 26-year-old actress paired a sheer, chocolate brown Jean Paul Gaultier dress with a deep red Tom Ford Gucci leather jacket. She finished off the edgy-feminine outfit with an enviable pair of wine-colored, knee-high Manolo boots, sweeping her brunette tresses up into a slick bun to let the eclectic look take center stage.

Gracie showed off the vintage getup in a May 19 Instagram post, poking fun at her highly visible undergarments. (The things we do for fashion!)

"Last night in clothes my mom let me have, clutching my movie ticket to ground me from my own inner monologue....wishing I was wearing smaller underwear... Fit is all vintage archive ;)," Gracie captioned the luxe snaps.

Advertisement

Family friend Rita Wilson took to the comments to give Gracie her flowers and, like all of us, absolutely drool over that Tom Ford jacket: "The [email protected] Gucci motorcycle jacket is 🔥 as are you!"

Wilson is married to Tom Hanks, and both actors had guest roles in the Tim McGraw and Faith Hill-led Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Wilson's spot as the heavy-drinking shopkeeper who manages to get Faith Hill's Margaret Dutton to live a little is particularly memorable.