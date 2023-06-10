Gracie McGraw is responding to backlash on a recent social media post regarding the treatment of her PCOS diagnosis. The 26-year-old shared confident photos of herself enjoying some time in the sun outdoors with a simple caption that reads, "It's a gorgeous day for narcissism!"

McGraw has been open about her weight loss after being diagnosed with and treated for polycystic ovary syndrome. In March 2022, she revealed she was taking Ozempic, which is used to treat diabetes and reportedly causes a reduction in weight.

"The medicine I'm taking has given me a body I haven't had in years (maybe ever?) in a good way though," she wrote at the time. "It's weird to see how your body can change so rapidly but I'm finding new ways to love her and new things to love about her everyday."

McGraw's recent photos garnered many positive comments from social media users, but one user wrote, "And Ozempic!," seemingly pointing out that McGraw's weight loss was due only to her medication. She responded, saying she is no longer on the medication and she has lost weight through other means as well.

"I did use ozempic last year, yes," she writes. "I am now on a low dose of mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it."

According to Today, Mounjaro is also prescribed to patients with Type 2 Diabetes, and it can aid in weight loss when combined with diet and exercise.

Upon receiving her diagnosis, McGraw said she realized that the condition was a factor in her "issues with weight." She adds that working on her mental health gave her the ability to focus on her physical health and receive the diagnosis.

"I don't think that I would have ever allowed myself to go to a doctors appointment like this unless I had taken the correct steps toward my mental health, because as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand and hand," she writes. "Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all. Mental health is freaking hard!! It's a long road but we can get through it."

According to John Hopkins Medicine, PCOS is a condition in which a woman's ovaries produce an "abnormal" amount of androgens, a male sex hormone, which can lead to complications.