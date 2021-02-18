Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Accepts Kelly Clarkson's Duet Invite With a Line From 'Islands in the Stream'

To promote his NBC sitcom Young Rock, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returned to the Kelly Clarkson Show. While chatting with Clarkson about his new show, Johnson also explained his teenage aspirations to become a country singer on Nashville's Lower Broadway (or as he repeatedly calls it, Broad Street).
Fellow country fan Clarkson turned Johnson's Music City memories into an excuse to suggest a post-pandemic duet between an American Idol and a pro wrestler turned Hollywood megastar.
Johnson accepted this Kellyoke rain check by belting out a line from "Islands in the Stream," the Bee Gees-penned 1982 hit for Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.
The Rock still loves much of the same "three chords and the truth, steel guitar kind of country." Nowadays, he lists Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson and other tradition-minded acts as favorites.
As for Johnson's singing chops, he's better than he claims, as heard in the film Moana.
Johnson was the first guest on Clarkson's new talk show back in Sept. 2019, filling in for his Central Intelligence and Jumanji co-star and real-life best friend Kevin Hart. At the time, Hart was recovering from a car accident.
Young Rock debuted on Feb. 16 with an episode that should appeal to those of us who grew up watching the in-ring exploits of the Junkyard Dog, Andre the Giant and The Rock's dad, Rocky Johnson.
For your own Kellyoke fun, here's the lyrics to "Islands in the Stream."
