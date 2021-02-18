Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Accepts Kelly Clarkson's Duet Invite With a Line From 'Islands in the Stream'

To promote his NBC sitcom Young Rock, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returned to the Kelly Clarkson Show. While chatting with Clarkson about his new show, Johnson also explained his teenage aspirations to become a country singer on Nashville's Lower Broadway (or as he repeatedly calls it, Broad Street).

Fellow country fan Clarkson turned Johnson's Music City memories into an excuse to suggest a post-pandemic duet between an American Idol and a pro wrestler turned Hollywood megastar.

Johnson accepted this Kellyoke rain check by belting out a line from "Islands in the Stream," the Bee Gees-penned 1982 hit for Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

The Rock still loves much of the same "three chords and the truth, steel guitar kind of country." Nowadays, he lists Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson and other tradition-minded acts as favorites.

As for Johnson's singing chops, he's better than he claims, as heard in the film Moana.

Read More: 20 Shows and Movies Country Fans Should Stream on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime

Johnson was the first guest on Clarkson's new talk show back in Sept. 2019, filling in for his Central Intelligence and Jumanji co-star and real-life best friend Kevin Hart. At the time, Hart was recovering from a car accident.

Young Rock debuted on Feb. 16 with an episode that should appeal to those of us who grew up watching the in-ring exploits of the Junkyard Dog, Andre the Giant and The Rock's dad, Rocky Johnson.

For your own Kellyoke fun, here's the lyrics to "Islands in the Stream."

"Islands in the Stream" Lyrics

Baby, when I met you

There was peace unknown

I set out to get you

With a fine tooth comb

I was soft inside

There was something going on

You do something to me

That I can't explain

Hold me closer and I feel no pain

Every beat of my heart

We got something going on

Tender love is blind

It requires a dedication

All this love we feel

Needs no conversation

We ride it together, ah ha

'Cause we love one another, ah ha

Islands in the stream

That is what we are

No one in between

How can we be wrong

Sail away with me

To another world

And we rely on each other, ah ha

'Cause we love one another, ah ha

I can't live without you

If the love was gone

Everything is nothing

If you got no one

And you did walk in the night

Slowly losing sight of the real thing

But that won't happen to us

And we got no doubt

Too deep in love and we got no way out

And the message is clear

This could be the year for the real thing

No more will you cry

Baby, I will hurt you never

We start and end as one

In love forever

We can ride it together, ah ha

'Cause we love one another, ah ha

Islands in the stream

That is what we are

No one in between

How can we be wrong

Sail away with me

To another world

And we rely on each other, ah ha

'Cause we love one another, ah ha

Islands in the stream

That is what we are

No one in between

How can we be wrong

Sail away with me

To another world

And we rely on each other, ah ha

'Cause we love one another, ah ha

Now Watch: Remembering Kenny Rogers