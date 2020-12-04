One of the most captivating aspects of the Paramount Network series Yellowstone is the love story between Beth Dutton, the no-nonsense, whipsmart daughter of Montana ranch owner John Dutton, and Rip Wheeler, the tough and fiercly loyal ranch hand who's been working for the Duttons since he was a kid. Played by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, Beth and Rip are fan favorites who make viewers swoon over their very unconventional romance.

One Yellowstone fan created a compilation video of Beth and Rip set to Tyler Childers' "Lady May," capturing some of the pair's best moments. Check out the video above and try not to fall in love all over again with two of the best characters on television.

The season 3 finale of Yellowstone drew in 5.2 million total viewers, one million more than another other episode in the series history. The series is currently the No. 1 most-watched cable telecast of the year, according to Neilsen. Deadline reports that, with help from a CMT simulcast and encore showings, the season 3 finale hit 7.5 million viewers on premiere night.

The series was renewed for a fourth season and show creator Taylor Sheridan said the series could possibly end after season 6.

"I know how the series ends, and you have to move in a straight line toward that end. You can't walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate," Sheridan told Deadline. "So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion. Can that be another two seasons beyond this? It could. I don't see this as a procedural show. So, it's not something that we could extend indefinitely. I don't think anyone would want to do that; you'd cheapen the product. I haven't had that conversation with the network or the studio yet. I'm sure it's coming, but I would think that you would want this to end on an upswing as opposed to a plateau or a descent."

Take a look at some of Beth and Rip's best moments below (Warning: language is not safe for work):

Beth remembers the first time she saw Rip:

Beth and Rip dance to "Lady May":

Beth and Rip's best dates:

This article was originally published in August of 2020.

