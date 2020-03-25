20 Streaming TV Shows and Movies for Country Fans to Watch While Stuck Inside

Bingers beware. Online streaming services always have a nice variety of current and classic shows, documentaries and films, including quite a few that appeal to country fans' interests. Currently (March 2020), the following 20 selections exemplify the types of music and culture-related material that's just a click away from an evening of entertainment or education.

The list below may lack the heavy-hitters: i.e. Sissy Spacek's standard-setting role in the Loretta Lynn biopic Coal Miner's Daughter, Reese Witherspoon's Oscar-winning portrayal of June Carter Cash in Walk the Line, George Strait and Willie Nelson's turns in the Pure Country series, polarizing John Travolta film Urban Cowboy and Americana and bluegrass' best friends, the film O Brother, Where Art Thou? and its soundtrack.

Even without those, the three major streaming services (Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime) offer all sorts of country music movies, TV shows and music documentaries at no additional cost to subscribers. Think of these 20 suggestions as a jumping off point into rich resources for country music content.

This list was updated in March 2020 to help our fellow country fans find easily accessible entertainment while we stay home to fight the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Netflix)

This Coen brothers project blends two of our favorite things: light-hearted looks at the Wild West and the work of talented singer-songwriters, including Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.

Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo (Netflix)

Paisley fancies himself as a joke-cracking, well-rounded entertainer, like past stars of variety shows, as he brings comedians on board for an evening of laughs and songs.

Country: Portraits of An American Sound (Amazon Prime)

The decades-spanning story of country music and its sway over American popular culture, as seen through photographers' lenses, gets covered thoroughly in this 2015 documentary.

Country Strong (Netflix)

Tim McGraw stars alongside Gwyneth Paltrow in one of Hollywood's most recent attempts to replicate the magic of Music City.

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix)

Some of Parton's best songs become short films in this limited-run series.

Echo in the Canyon (Netflix)

This must-see documentary explores the folk, rock and country music to eliminate in the '60's from Laurel Canyon in California.

Friday Night Lights (Hulu)

The massive country music and high school football fan overlap should already know all about this television series and the book that started it all.

Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me (Hulu)

This award-winning 2014 documentary chronicles Campbell's final tour and the battle with Alzheimer's that cost him his life.

God Bless the Broken Road (Netflix)

A soldier's widow maneuvers life as a single mother in this film which almost shares its title with a Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Rascal Flatts song.

Hard Country (Netflix)

Urban Cowboysplotation is a thing, and it reached its peak with this film featuring guest appearances by Tanya Tucker and Michael Martin Murphey.

Kenny Rogers as The Gambler (Amazon Prime)

Few country music fans of a certain age can separate their earliest memories of the genre from this film series and its iconic theme song.

Miss Americana (Netflix)

Yes, Taylor Swift left country music for pop, but this documentary offers a candid view at the unreal highs and lonely lows that come with being a global superstar.

Nashville (Hulu)

This beloved series offers a glimpse at the behind-the-scenes lives of Nashville stars and Music Row songwriters.

The Ranch (Netflix)

This original series not only captures the life of midwestern ranchers through dark comedy. It also has TV's best country soundtrack, exposing viewers to such young talents as Corb Lund and Lukas Nelson.

ReMastered: Tricky Dick and the Man in Black (Netflix)

This Netflix original covers how Richard Nixon courted Johnny Cash and others as supporters to sway country music fans' votes.

Stagecoach (Amazon Prime)

This 1986 remake stars all four Highwaymen: Nelson, Cash, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings.

Tiger King (Netflix)

The meme-ready insanity of Tiger King includes Joe Exotic's attempt to become a country music star. No joke.

Traded (Amazon Prime)

Country's greatest renaissance man, Kristofferson, and Trace Adkins star in this tale of Wild West revenge.

Wild Rose (Hulu)

The most recent country music film to deserve any fans' attention includes fine singing and acting performances by its star, Jessie Buckley.

ZZ Top: That Little OI' Band From Texas (Netflix)

ZZ Top always honored Texas' country singer-songwriter and blues picker legacies on the trail to rock 'n' roll stardom.

Now Watch: This Western Starred The Highwaymen