Will There Be a 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4? What Fans Need to Know About Serenity's Future

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 is officially back on Netflix, and we're over the moon to be reunited with the residents of Serenity and our lovely magnolias — Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) and Helen (Heather Headley). It's been a year since we last our mighty trio after that cliffhanger of a Season 2 finale, and this weekend will undoubtedly be full of binging, lots of margaritas and plenty of girl time. After waiting so long for more new episodes, it's only natural to ask the question, what about Season 4? Has Netflix renewed its romantic drama for a new season?

Here's everything fans need to know about what the future holds for the residents of Serenity and whether or not the Sweet Magnolias cast will be back for more drama, love and adventures in a new season.

Has Netflix Renewed Sweet Magnolias For Season 4?

At this point, Netflix has not made anything official in terms of renewing the series for an additional season. Historically, fans have had to sit tight for a couple of months before getting the official word that our favorite small town will be coming back for more, so fingers crossed. They recently renewed Ginny and Georgia for two more seasons, so who knows...if enough people get caught up on Season 3 this weekend, maybe we'll get lucky and we'll get a renewal through Season 5. Come on Netflix, give the people what they want!

Where Will Season 4 Be Filmed?

Unless something crazy happens, we can only assume that, similar to the first three seasons, production will pick back up in the dreamy Georgia town of Covington, which brings our little South Carolina community to life on the show.

What Will the Season 4 Plot Entail?

Well, that all depends on Season 3. The cast, including series star Justin Bruening, has teased that this season will really shake things up and Serenity will be "worse off," so we'll have to wait for Netflix to reveal potential plot points once they've officially made a renewal.

Which Cast Members Will Return for Season 4?

It's not Sweet Magnolias without the magnolias, so we can only assume Elliott, Headley and Garcia Swisher will all reprise their characters. It also feels likely that Bruening and Chris Klein will reprise Coach Cal and Bill Townsend respectively, as well as the Townsend children. The exception is Ella Grace Helton stepped in as Katie for Bianca Berry Tarantino due to scheduling conflicts for Season 3, so it's likely Helton will continue on in Season 4.

When is Sweet Magnolias Season 3 out?

The first three seasons of Sweet Magnolias are currently streaming on Netflix.