'Sweet Magnolias': 5 Things To Know About Chris Klein

Sweet Magnolias does a really great job of diving into tough family drama and making it easily relatable. One of the central storylines on the popular Netflix series revolves around Maddie and her ex-husband Bill Townsend. Bill is a family doctor at Serenity Family Physicians who ended his marriage after getting one of his nurses, Noreen, pregnant. He's a dad who has made mistakes but is trying to do his best, and the actor who plays him most likely looks really familiar. Chris Klein built a career around playing the jock in high school comedies, so it's been interesting to watch him in such a different role.

He landed his big break with no professional acting experience

Unlike some actors who spend years building up their resumes with small TV roles here and there, Klein kicked off his acting career with a bang. He was a high school student in Omaha, Neb. when Hollywood director Alexander Payne showed up in town looking for locations to shoot his new movie, Election.

Klein was acting in school plays and as Payne was scouting out locations, Klein's high school principal suggested him to the director. He did a reading for Payne and landed the role of football star Paul Metzler, marking his very first time on a professional film set opposite Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick. That role led to landing Chris "Oz" Ostreicher in American Pie, another memorable jock, and just like that, Klein became a star.

He had a positive attitude after his leaked Mama Mia audition went viral

Somehow, after auditioning for the Meryl Streep musical film Mama Mia, Klein's audition video went viral. He can't sing, and that's okay! Plenty of us can't do it all. While some actors might have really gotten upset by the video's release to the public, Klein shook it off with a laugh.

"It's a horrible audition," the actor told Huff Post back in 2012. "And I took a chance -- I can't sing! I don't know why I was in there. But I took a chance! It's a musical -- let's see if I can give it a shot. And, you know, the way that they put it out there, it gets taken out of context and all that kind of thing. It was really a dreadful audition."

Funny or Die to make a sketch of "more" failed auditions. Talk about having a great sense of humor! But he embraced the situation and partnered withto make a sketch of "more" failed auditions. Talk about having a great sense of humor!

"So, then, I thought, Oh my gosh, how many horrible auditions have I had? Thousands. And what a funny bit. I'm a huge fan of Funny or Die and had toyed with the idea of putting something together with them. So, when that happened, it was just perfect. Let's put together some funny auditions. Because the audition process is such a hoot anyway. And, listen, I'm not going to be great all of the time."

He doesn't live in Hollywood

In 2013, Klein moved to his wife Laina's hometown of Austin, Texas and they have lived there ever since. A few years after his breakup with fellow actor Katie Holmes, Klein met the travel agent at a mutual friend's wedding and they tied the knot a few years later. They decided to settle down in Austin over Hollywood and happily live out of the spotlight with their two children.

He lived in Texas once before

After graduating from high school in Omaha, Klein attended college at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. He joined Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and apparently had a 4.0 before leaving after two semesters. His acting career started taking off so he moved to Los Angeles to take advantage of the momentum.

He wanted to play Bill on Sweet Magnolias because it was different from his previous roles

While there's not necessarily a villain on the series, Bill isn't someone you're immediately rooting for. He hurt the wife of his three children, Maddie, and his mistress turned fiance Noreen certainly isn't having an easy time. Klein plays the character in a way that reminds you he's only human and while he's messed up, he's trying to figure out how to navigate his new normal just like everyone else.

"He's definitely different than some characters that the majority of my audience would recognize me from," Klein explained in an interview with Nerds and Beyond.

"That was what was exciting and really what drew me to this character was the fact that it's just that he's dealing with, you know, in my life, I'm a 41-year-old man. I'm married, I have two healthy children; I'm at that stage in my life where playing characters, playing men that are going through this particular stage, it's where I am in my life. So that was really something that spoke to me."

