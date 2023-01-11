The homey, feel-good hit Netflix show Sweet Magnolias has captivated viewers for two seasons, with a third on the way. While Netflix hasn't announced a date for the third season's release, we know fans are eagerly awaiting the return trip to Serenity, South Carolina.

Fans were enchanted with the fictitious town of Serenity, its trio of longtime best friends and their seemingly endless margarita nights. Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) are three Southern women who struggle through parenting, love affairs and all kinds of small-town drama together. Though their friendship may be everlasting, the trio must face all the gossip, unexpected hardships and crushing heartbreaks that life throws at them.

Sweet Magnolias was renewed for a third season in May 2022, after the second season proved it could delight and charm viewers from across the country and hold on to its loyal fan base. It's been almost a year since the second season premiered, leaving fans eager for answers and ready to dive back into all the tragedy and romance.

With each of our favorite "Sweet Magnolias" on the edge of major turning points in their lives, series creator Sheryl J. Anderson told Entertainment Weekly that fans would get all the answers to their burning questions, as season 3 picks up where the second one dropped off.

Advertisement

So far, only Garcia Swisher, Elliott and Headley have been officially confirmed to return to Serenity for the third season. While Sweet Magnolias would be nothing without the magnolias themselves, the show also needs its cast of neighbors, handsome love interests and high schoolers to fill the town. Here's who we believe will return for the third season of Sweet Magnolias:

JoAnna Garcia Swisher

Garcia Swisher told the Daily News that she had planned to take a break from acting and auditions before she read the script for Sweet Magnolias.

"Everybody was kind of like, yeah, fair enough, take the summer," she said. "And three days later, I got the script sent to me for the show." The Reba star said she connected to Maddie's character and flew down to Georgia to start production only a few days later.

The mother of two has been acting since she was 10 years old at her local theater. She grabbed her first role as a kid named Sam in 1994 in the Nickelodeon show Are You Afraid of the Dark? But she is most known for playing Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery on the long-standing comedy Reba. She was also Amy Cabrera in the dramedy Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.

Advertisement

Brooke Elliott

Elliott, who plays the strong-willed chef and restaurant owner in Serenity, is only the first former Broadway star to join the Sweet Magnolias cast. The singer and actress starred in Broadway shows Taboo and The Pirate Queen, and also traveled with the U.S. tours of Beauty and the Beast and Wicked.

But the theater-trained start is most known for playing the reincarnated model-turned-lawyer Jane Bingum on the American legal comedy Drop Dead Diva for six seasons. Elliott even got to flex her musical talents in a recent Lifetime movie, A Country Christmas Harmony (2022).

Heather Headley

Headley rounds out the Sweet Magnolias trio with her compassionate and altruistic portrayal of the town's only lawyer. But Headley is actually one of the other Broadway stars in Serenity. Headley won the 2000 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in Aida.

And as her character Helen often uses prayers and scripture to comfort her friends or neighbors in Serenity, Headley is actually a Christian herself. She won a 2010 Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album for her album Audience of One. Headley went back to her singing roots with her role as Clara Ward in the biopic of Aretha Franklin, Respect (2021). She's also acted in a few episodes of Chicago Med as Gwen Garrett and in She's Gotta Have It as Dr. Clara Jamison.

Advertisement

Children

Though only the Magnolias were officially confirmed to return to Serenity, we're assuming their children will be there as well.

Carson Rowland

Musician and actor Carson Rowland will return to play Tyler Townsend, Maddie's firstborn and a high school baseball star. But Sweet Magnolias isn't his first role in a television series. He gained some recognition for playing Chip Langsberry in the horror spinoff Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin as well as Will Hansen in the sitcom American Housewife. Rowland is also a singer and guitar player, and even put out an EP with PMA Records.

Logan Allen

Logan Allen will also reprise his role as the theater-loving middle Townsend child, Kyle. This is his first recurring role, though Allen has been performing since he was young. He first acted in commercials for TruMoo, Universal Orlando and Volcano Bay. Allen later secured a small part in three episodes of Stranger Things and made his film debut by playing Kevin Ryan in Bernie the Dolphin (2018).

Anneliese Judge

Though Anneliese Judge's depiction of Dana Sue's sweet daughter Annie may seem so authentic, Sweet Magnolias is actually her first role. Since, Judge also secured a role as Jessica Waters in the thriller Where's Rose (2021).

Advertisement

Bianca Berry Tarantino

And while Bianca Berry Tarantino isn't even a teenager yet, she has brilliantly played the youngest Townsend, Katie. But this isn't her first television role. Berry Tarantino played a young Abby in the mystery series Swamp Thing in two episodes and grabbed two minor roles in one episode each of NCIS and The Gifted.

Love Interests

The small town of Serenity wouldn't be as intriguing without the handsome men who dote on our trio of Magnolias with romantic dates and spicy kisses. We're confident that all of our favorite (and least favorite) men are returning to South Carolina for season 3.

Justin Bruening

Grey's Anatomy veteran Justin Bruening will likely return as the former high school baseball coach, Cal Maddox. Though Cal's issue with anger derailed his and Maddie's relationship through the second season, we're hoping he can redeem himself in the third. Bruening is known for his portrayal of Matthew Taylor in the famous medical drama Grey's Anatomy. He also earned his soap opera stripes as Jamie Martin on All My Children and turned a little darker as Mike Traceur on Knight Rider. And Bruening starred in a number of holiday TV movies such as Swept Up by Christmas (2019) and Last Vermont Christmas (2018).

Chris Klein

Despite Maddie making it painfully clear she will not get back together with her adulterous ex-husband, Bill, some of the revelations from the second season make us believe he'll be back in the third. Chris Klein plays the town doctor, though he originally auditioned for the part of Coach Cal. Klein is best known for playing the goofy student Oz in the American Pie movies. He's also starred in a few shows, including as Drew in Wilfred and Orlin Dwyer in The Flash.

Advertisement

Brandon Quinn

Dana Sue's on-again, off-again husband Ronnie will likely return to Serenity since Dana Sue finally invited him back into the family home. Brandon Quinn plays Ronnie, but he has actually worked with Garcia Swisher before Sweet Magnolias. He was on one episode of Reba, and he also played one of her love interests in a few episodes of Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.

Michael Shenefelt

Michael Shenefelt, who plays Helen's first love, Ryan Wingate, was the only person to audition with Headley before he was cast. Despite his character constantly traveling, we know he'll be in the third season, as he's stuck in a love triangle between Helen and Erik. He's snagged a few features in various television shows or films before Sweet Magnolias, including as James Roosevelt in The First Lady and Carter in Life-Size 2 (2018).

Dion Johnstone

Despite her first love coming back to Serenity with a proposal, Helen has also forged a new connection with Erik. Dion Johnstone plays the sous chef but is best known for portraying Craig Brooks on the comedy Star Falls. He also starred in a romantic holiday movie, Baking Spirits Bright (2021).

Serenity Townsfolk

The small town of Serenity certainly wouldn't be as dramatic or intriguing without its quirky and caring neighbors. While Serenity contains a whole host of people who will likely be featured in the third season, there are a few we're almost sure will make an appearance.

Advertisement

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears will be back in Serenity as Noreen Fitzgibbons, the mother of the Townsend kids' half-sibling. Spears confirmed she'll be in at least a few episodes of the third season, by posting photos of her originally blonde hair dyed brunette and of her dressing room on the first day of filming. Other than being Britney Spears' little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears is best known for playing Zoey Brooks on the Nickelodeon teen sitcom Zoey 101. Before that, she was also on the Nickelodeon skit show All That.

Chris Medlin

We're also positive Chris Medlin will return as Isaac Downy. He just discovered who his birth parents are, so we're eager to see if he stays in Serenity to build relationships with them. Medlin rounds out the Broadway stars in Sweet Magnolias, as he is best known for being part of the Broadway rendition of Mean Girls. Outside the stage, this is Medlin's first television role.

Allison Gabriel

And what would a small town be without its token mean girl? In this case, we're talking about Mary Vaughn Lewis, the mayor's wife and Maddie's longtime rival. She's played by Allison Gabriel, and Sweet Magnolias is actually her first recurring television role. Previously, she was in two episodes of Better Call Saul and one of The Resident.

And though the series creator hinted there may be some new faces in Serenity next season, no new cast members have been confirmed. We'll have to tune in next year to see who stirs up trouble for the Magnolias in the third season.

Advertisement

Related Videos